Destroyed by Sandy, South Amboy American Legion looks to rebuild, add veterans housing

SOUTH AMBOY – It's been almost 12 years since Superstorm Sandy slammed into Central Jersey, leaving a path of destruction that included Luke A. Lovely Post 62 American Legion.

Now, the American Legion post is moving ahead with a plan to rebuild its home and add housing for veterans in need.

The post has applied to the city's Planning Board for approval to reconstruct its home and build five low- and moderate-income apartments for veterans at the corner of David Street and Rosewell Avenue. A public hearing on the application is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 22 at City Hall.

For the American Legion members, the project is more than just physical construction.

“The Stars & Stripes Veterans Center of South Amboy represents more than just a building," Post Commander Joe Szaro said. "It's about creating a place focused on supporting veterans in our community.

"We’re building this center to continue the traditions of the American Legion by honoring the service and sacrifice of our veterans," Szaro continued. "We're hoping to identify any local, homeless veterans and those at risk. Getting the city's approval will be a big milestone."

The Luke A. Lovely Post 62 American Legion in South Amboy is hoping to rebuild after the building was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy. The home was demolished in October 2022.

Established in July 1919 as one of the first American Legion posts in Middlesex County, Post 62 has been on lower David Street since Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921.

The location, close to Raritan Bay, would be the organization's home for more than 90 years until October 2012 when Superstorm Sandy walloped New Jersey with a record-breaking storm surge and massive coastal flooding that left the building damaged beyond repair.

The post has been meeting at various locations since Superstorm Sandy, most recently at the South Amboy Senior Center.

The building was eventually demolished in October 2022.

The past year has been devoted to planning, designing, development and networking, Szaro said.

The Luke A. Lovely Post 62 American Legion home in South Amboy was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy. Now, the organization is hoping to move forward with its plan to rebuild its home, while adding housing for veterans in need.

"The project has been ongoing for a while," he said. "We've met with city officials and the county commissioners. We've been working closely with American Legion state leadership, the Foundation for Affordable Veterans Housing, and Soldier On. They have a beautiful development in Tinton Falls. We are really using them as a model. We've been getting together with multiple organizations and the project is gaining momentum and support. We're happy to have gotten to this point."

Last year, the organization established the nonprofit Stars & Stripes Veterans Center of South Amboy as the charitable arm of Post 62. The organization will launch a fundraising campaign to build the Stars & Stripes Veterans Center of South Amboy.

Fundraising efforts for construction costs are ongoing.

For information on donating to the project, email post62americanlegion@gmail.com.

