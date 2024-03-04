Destin will see partial eclipse during Great American Eclipse. Here's what to expect

A rare total solar eclipse is set to blot out the sun entirely on April 8, but only 13 states and around 500 U.S. cities will experience complete darkness.

Destin can’t count itself lucky enough to be among those 500 cities, but residents will get to see a partial eclipse not seen since 2017.

This will be the last time we’ll get a shot at seeing a cosmic event like it until 2044, according to NASA.

Solar eclipse and animals: April's total solar eclipse will bring a surreal silence and confuse all sorts of animals

Here is what you can expect during the 2024 solar eclipse in Destin.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, effectively blocking it from our view, according to NASA.

The extent to which the sun is covered depends on where the viewer is. The sun is completely blocked along the path of totality, but will be partially covered in other locations around the world, and others won’t see anything at all.

What does a total solar eclipse look like? Here are photos from 2017.

Imagining what a solar eclipse looks like is easier than you might think — NASA describes the scene as if it were dusk or dawn. The cool part is being able to see the sun partially or fully covered.

Along the path of totality, viewers will likely get to see the sun’s corona, which is the outer atmosphere, if the weather is clear. This part of the sun is typically obscured by its bright light and can even be seen without glasses at its peak.

Viewers looking at the partial eclipse will see something reminiscent of a crescent moon. Given that the sun is only partially covered, viewers will need to purchase and wear eclipse glasses to safely look at the eclipse.

What time will the solar eclipse be in Destin?

Destin will see a partial eclipse starting at 12:37 p.m. on April 8. It will hit 50% of maximum coverage by 1:17 p.m., maximum coverage by 1:56 p.m., and end around 3:14 p.m.

What will the 2024 solar eclipse look like in Pensacola?

Destin, like the rest of the Panhandle, will experience a partial eclipse similar to the one last seen in 2017.

During a partial eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun.

Instead of being wholly blotted out, the sun will have a crescent-shaped shadow partially covering it, similar to the moon’s waning and waxing crescent phases.

Anyone viewing the partial eclipse must wear eclipse glasses.

Solar eclipse 2024 interactive map

You can use this interactive map to get an exact time of when. Use your finger or mouse to navigate the map. You can pinch-to-zoom or use the "plus" and "minus" buttons on the top left.

Clicking or tapping onto one of the orange dots will bring up a location where you can read more about the timing and duration of the eclipse.

What planets will be visible during the 2024 solar eclipse?

In places experiencing totality, viewers may get to see bright stars and even planets.

Jupiter and Venus will be visible to the naked eye once the eclipse hits 100% totality.

When was the last solar eclipse?

The last total solar eclipse happened in 2017, which makes it seem like this rare cosmic event isn’t so rare. However, the next time we’ll get a chance to see something like this will be 2044, according to NASA.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Will Destin see the solar eclipse 2024? Here’s what to expect