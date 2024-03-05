New dessert restaurant opens near Fayette Mall with savory menu options coming soon

A new restaurant has opened near Fayette Mall off Nicholasville Road in Lexington that specializes in a particular kind of sweets: Crepes.

Dip N Crepe, which serves a menu of the egg-based treats dressed with a variety of sauces, opened in February at 3801 Mall Rd. Suite 135, on The Plaza at Fayette Mall, near Saul Good restaurant.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

Owner Alaeddin Ellala said that crepes are creative and can be served as a dessert or as a food, depending on which sauce the customer chooses. At the moment, he’s serving them as sweets with all varieties of chocolate, pistachio and fruit flavors.

Dip N Crepe near Fayette Mall serves crepes with a variety of chocolate, white chocolate, fruits and other sauces.

But Ellala plans to add savory crepes soon. Dip N Crepe also offers waffles, coffee, milkshakes, and bubble tea.

He also plans to open more locations later this year.

Dip N Crepe’s Pistachio Crepe has Belgian, pistachio and white chocolate with crushed pistachio nuts, $13.99.

Dip N Crepe

Where: 3801 Mall Rd. Suite 135

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lexington restaurants: Brewery, two food places sold. Will there be changes?

Publix is adding burrito bowl bars to new stores. Will Lexington locations get it?

New gourmet baked potato restaurant to open on Lexington’s Chinoe Road