A new dessert is coming to Freddy’s — but it won’t stick around. Here’s what to know
The menu at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is getting sweeter.
Starting Wednesday, March 6, customers can get the new Twix salted caramel concrete at Freddy’s restaurants nationwide, for a limited time, the Kansas-based chain said.
The treat features Freddy’s frozen custard blended with Twix cookie bar pieces, crushed pretzels and caramel sauce, according to a product description.
It’s then topped with whipped cream and more crushed pretzels.
The Twix salted caramel concrete is available through May 7, in-store and in the drive-thru, the restaurant said. It can also be ordered online.
Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.
Other desserts featured on Freddy’s menu include:
Signature turtle sundae
Dirt n’ worms
Chocolate brownie delight
Find your nearest Freddy’s here.
