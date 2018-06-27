Despite Trump Urging, Republicans Fail On Immigration Again

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning called on House Republicans to pass an immigration bill to get a “win” that would show that the GOP wants strong borders and security.

Instead of a win, Republicans ended up with an embarrassing loss.

For the second time in a week, a fractured House Republican conference failed to pass immigration legislation ― this time a so-called “compromise” bill addressing border security, legal immigration changes and protections for undocumented young people who came to the United States as children.

The bill went down 121-301, with no Democrats supporting the bill and 112 Republicans voting against the proposal as well.

The bill that failed Wednesday was the result of months of negotiations between GOP moderates and conservatives in the House ― with Democrats left out of the process entirely. Republicans also failed to pass a more conservative immigration bill last week, but that bill ― which was simply a hardline immigration measure introduced by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) back in January ― actually garnered 193 Republican votes.

Even before the “compromise” bill fell Wednesday, conservatives were touting the stronger than expected showing for the Goodlatte bill. But with the far weaker showing for the more moderate legislation, it’s an indication for many conservatives that the path forward on a Republican immigration bill is to tack even further to the right.

Either bill would have gone down in the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority but 60 votes are needed to advance legislation. The GOP “compromise” bill wasn’t particularly moderate, even if Republicans framed it that way. It included $25 billion in funding for Trump’s border wall and restrictions on types of legal immigration and asylum.

It did not, however, include mandatory E-Verify, which would require companies to check the migration status of potential hires. Leaders considered adding an amendment with E-Verify provisions in a gambit to win conservative votes, but they ultimately weren’t sure how many votes E-Verify would win over and some moderates felt uncomfortable with the far-right policy.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) allowed for two votes on immigration bills that largely followed President Donald Trump's demands. Both failed. More

The “compromise” bill also included a path to citizenship for some undocumented young people who came to the U.S. as children, including many recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was a key sticking point for some Republicans. The more conservative bill would have only granted temporary status to a smaller pool of DACA recipients.

After last week’s failed vote, Trump tweeted that House Republicans should give up on immigration entirely until after the midterm elections.

But he took a different tack Wednesday, tweeting that the House should pass a bill seemingly just to send a message.

“House Republicans should pass the strong but fair immigration bill, known as Goodlatte II, in their afternoon vote today, even though the Dems won’t let it pass in the Senate,” he wrote in all-caps. “Passage will show that we want strong borders & security while the Dems want open borders = crime. Win!”

After the vote, Trump downplayed the importance of the bill failing so dramatically after he had urged Republicans to vote for it. He said that since the Senate wouldn’t pass the bill anyway, he didn’t get “overly excited” about it. He also brought it back to politics, saying “strong borders” would be “a great election point” for Republicans.