Despite Tough Talk, U.S. Responses to North Korea Are Business As Usual

President Donald Trump and his administration have been talking tough on North Korea-but so far, the actual policies have been business as usual, and the escalating rhetoric may only serve to validate the reclusive regime’s paranoia.

On March 17, 2017, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with his South Korean counterpart, Yun Byung-se, as part of his first state visit to the country and a larger tour of American partners in Asia. At a joint press conference, he offered the latest tough talk at his host’s northern neighbor.

“Let me be very clear: the policy of strategic patience has ended,” America’s top diplomat declared. “If they [North Korea] elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action, that option is on the table.”

The statement was part of a clear trend. On March 4, 2017, The New York Times reported that Trump himself had received a briefing on “all options” for neutralizing North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. At least one South Korean news outlet interpreted this as a possible discussion of reintroducing American nuclear weapons onto the Peninsula. Washington removed its stockpile of tactical nukes from the country in 1991.

Later in the month, the Pentagon has made two notable permanent deployments to the Korean Peninsula. U.S. officials did little to dissuade the public from the idea that the arrival of Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) missiles and MQ-1C Gray Eagle Drones were both linked to North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

“Any attack on the United States or on our allies will be defeated and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with the response that would be effective and overwhelming,” Secretary of Defense James Mattis had said at a press conference in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2017. “Due to North Korea's threatening rhetoric and destabilizing behavior, we are taking defensive steps, like deploying the highly effective THAAD antimissile unit to the Republic of Korea, to protect its people and our troops that stand beside our ally.”

Also in March 2017, American and South Korean troops started the annual Foal Eagle and Key Resolve war games. These practice sessions reportedly included mock “decapitation attacks” against North Korean leadership and key infrastructure, according to South Korean media.

However, on closer inspection, Washington’s actual military moves have been business as usual. Beyond the stronger language, there is little as of yet to distinguish the actual policies from that of President Barack Obama.

They do, unfortunately, fit perfectly in line with North Korea’s state-run media, including the Korean Central News Agency, which routinely warns that a threat to the regime is imminent. It is hardly uncommon to read official screeds declaring the United States and its southern “puppets” are one step away from a massive, unprovoked invasion on their path to colonize all of East Asia.

In 2009, the Pentagon ended a previous policy of rotating Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries through deployments to South Korea and instead permanently based two battalions of the weapons on the Peninsula. Afterwards, Washington and Seoul began actively discussion sending THAAD to the region.