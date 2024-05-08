Despite rumors, McAlister's Deli still coming to former Steak n' Shake

HOLLAND TWP. — Despite rumors the former Steak ‘n Shake location on North Park Drive has been re-listed for sale, McAlister’s Deli representatives have confirmed they're still coming to Holland this fall.

News of McAlister’s Deli broke in January, when the company confirmed they'd purchased the building at 2288 N. Park Drive.

According to property records, the building, which has sat empty for over four years now, was purchased Dec. 18 by Southern Restaurant Development for $1,275,000.

Steak n’ Shake closed the location for good in May 2019. At the time, the company had plans to reopen under franchise ownership, but they never came to fruition.

McAlister’s Deli has 556 locations across the United States, including eight in Michigan.

The chain of deli restaurants launched nearly three decades ago, and has since become known for its club sandwich, giant baked potatoes and sweet tea.

Representatives for the company said they'll have additional updates in the coming months. Learn more at mcalistersdeli.com.

