Despite rumors, Kroger store at Great Southern to stay open, grocer says

A Kroger store on the South Side isn't going anywhere, the grocer said Friday.

Rumors on social media said Kroger was planning to close its store at the Great Southern shopping center on Aug. 1.

"Kroger’s store at 3637 S. High St. in Columbus is not closing," Cincinnati-based Kroger said Friday. "Kroger is committed to providing fresh, affordable food to our customers and serving our neighbors.”

How the rumor got started isn't clear. A post on Reddit this week said the store was closing.

The rumor comes on the heels of Walmart closing its Great Southern store at 3579 S. High St., near the Kroger store, earlier this year.

That store was closed as part of a review by Walmart of underperforming operations.

