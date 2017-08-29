Despite Risks, Trump Administration Moves Forward With Afghanistan Mining Plan

The United States has already spent almost half a billion dollars on Afghanistan’s mining industry with little to show, but the Trump administration still appears determined to move forward with plans to tap the country’s buried wealth.

Describing the country’s mineral deposits as potentially transformative for a country its size, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Foreign Policy that he has delivered a plan to President Donald Trump to get the Afghan economy back on its feet. “The whole idea of it is to try to figure out how to make Afghanistan a self-sufficient country that can provide jobs for its people and its own budget,” Ross said in an interview.

Trump, who last week announced that he would be sending more troops to Afghanistan, believes the country’s estimated $1 trillion in mineral resources can be used to repay the United States for what it has spent there. “As the prime minister of Afghanistan has promised, we are going to participate in economic development to help defray the cost of this war to us,” Trump said in an Aug. 21 speech at Fort Myer in Virginia.

In fact, Afghanistan doesn’t have a prime minister, but that wasn’t even the most concerning issue for veteran Afghanistan watchers.

Over the course of nearly 16 years of war, the United States has poured some half a billion dollars into the country’s mining industry with little to show for it. And the reasons for the previous projects’ failures — corruption, lack of infrastructure, the incompetence of the Afghan government, and a piecemeal American development strategy — all remain.

That doesn’t faze the commerce secretary or his boss in the White House, who was sold on the mining idea after meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the CEO of an American metals company.

Ross, a former venture capitalist who amassed a fortune buying up companies on the brink of bankruptcy, acknowledges that the idea to develop Afghanistan’s mining industry is fraught with risk. “I used to be in the mining business — in iron ore and coal — and it’s not an easy activity,” Ross told FP. “You can burn through a lot of money with not a lot to show for it.”

As part of the National Security Council’s review of Afghan policy, Ross said the Commerce Department examined the possibility of building up Afghanistan’s mining industry. And while the industry has huge potential, in Ross’s view, major questions remain.

At the top of Ross’s mind: “How much of what is where?” The U.S. Geological Survey carried out a series of aerial surveys of Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007 that serve as the basis for the $1 trillion estimate of the value of Afghan deposits, which include copper, iron, and rare-earth elements, and Ross said he now wants more detailed information about what exactly lies beneath Afghan soil.

“There are myriad questions that have to be answered for the project to come to fruition,” Ross added.

Indeed, experts point to a slew of reasons as to why Washington’s hopes for a vibrant mining industry will never come to pass, including a deteriorating security environment and rampant corruption.

But the White House sees few alternatives to boosting the Afghan economy. “If there are other industries, they’re a distant second,” said a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Today, Afghanistan’s export economy remains dominated by poppy production for the manufacture of opium, and with government forces controlling less than 60 percent of the country, the United Nations estimates that the total area under poppy production has increased by 10 percent compared with the previous year. But according to the most optimistic estimates, the mining industry could one day displace Afghanistan’s poppy production.

The Soviets first documented Afghanistan’s abundant reserves of iron and copper, and the country boasts a wealth of other resources: gold, silver, talc, chromite, emeralds and rubies, marble, granite, and a variety of rare-earth elements critical to the production of modern electronics. In the north, the country also has promising oil and gas reserves.

American policymakers have eyed Afghanistan’s mineral wealth for at least a decade as a potential path to prosperity for a country beset by poverty and civil war. And after U.S. geological surveys in 2006 and 2007 revealed the full scale of deposits first documented by Soviet geologists, the Defense Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) began pouring money into the Afghan mining sector, with the goal of providing the government with a reliable source of revenue and growing the economy.