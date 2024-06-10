Despite request from handful of families, Rochester won't renegotiate Pine Island boundary in the near-term

Jun. 10—PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Although a group of families petitioned the school districts of Rochester and Pine Island to redraw a portion of their shared boundary line, the districts won't be having that conversation in the foreseeable future.

Any change to school district boundaries is decided on the local level. But, for the moment, that doesn't appear to be a priority. RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel explained that re-examining the boundaries with other districts is not part of the district's current agenda.

"We are laser focused on implementing our current strategic plan and could not take on other major priorities at this time and deliver on the promise and commitments of that plan," Pekel wrote via email.

The group that had petitioned the districts consisted of nine families, with 20 school-aged children between them, who wanted the boundary line to change so that they would be included in the Pine Island school district.

Minnesota allows families to open-enroll into a school districts they don't actually live in. Because of that, there's already many residents who live on Rochester's side of the boundary line while attending school in Pine Island.

However, Pine Island has been growing and made an initial adjustment to contain that growth until it can expand its facilities. Earlier this year, the district announced that it would be closing enrollment for nonresidents in early education in the 2024-25 year.

During a Pine Island School Board meeting in April, Superintendent Tonya Constantine explained that there were a number of residents from Rochester's district who were nervous that the situation could affect them as well before they had a chance to open-enroll into Pine Island.

"They're afraid of the ripple effect," Constantine said at the time. "They're thinking: Are you going to close all nonresident enrollment?"

Even if that was a factor, the families didn't mention Pine Island's enrollment in their petition to RPS. Instead, they used a joint statement to explain how their local neighborhood was already very connected to the Pine Island community and how the Pine Island schools were a shorter distance than those of Rochester.

"Our neighborhood comprises of many families who have already established strong connections with Pine Island Schools through open enrollment," the families' request to Rochester Public Schools said. "Many of our children are part of the Pine Island community, attending schools there and participating in local activities there."

If the boundary line was redrawn to include more families in Pine Island, it would be disadvantageous to Rochester since state funding is determined on a per-pupil basis. The more students a district has, the more state funding it receives. It would also benefit Pine Island since those families' property taxes would shift away from Rochester if the line was redrawn.

On June 4, Constantine clarified to the Post Bulletin that Pine Island currently has no plans to close open-enrollment for any grades outside of child care.

But, even if Pine Island was closing nonresident enrollment in more grade levels, Pekel emphasized that RPS can't alter its own operations to accommodate a separate school district.

"Those changes in Pine Island's operations cannot and should not prompt sudden, major changes in the structure of Rochester Public Schools that would have big implications for everything from our transportation routes to our finances," Pekel said.

Even though re-evaluating the boundary line is not an immediate priority for Rochester, it is something the district could look at during the development of its next strategic plan.

RPS approved its current strategic plan in 2022. It was meant to guide the district from 2022-25. The district's next iteration of the plan would be implemented in the 2025-26 school year.

Even if it were a priority, however, redrawing the boundaries would be no small process. Pekel said it would require "extensive analysis and public input."

Overall, there are 279 students who open-enroll into Pine Island from neighboring Rochester. The presence of Oronoco so close to the boundary line contributes to the large influx of families from the one district into the other. A large swath of Oronoco households are within the RPS boundary.

Even though the districts won't be redrawing the boundaries in the near-term, Constantine said Pine Island will be conscientious of how the district's decisions impact Oronoco residents who live on the Rochester side of the line.

"Our commitment is always to our Pine Island tax payers and families," Constantine said. "But as a district, we will be intentional about our Oronoco families while making future decisions regarding nonresident enrollment."