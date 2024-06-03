Despite record number of bills vetoed, Arizona lawmakers agree on these issues

The Arizona Legislature is more than four months into a session marked by partisanship and a record number of vetoes by the governor. The bills that do pass and are signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs generally have bipartisan support to some extent.

This week on The Briefing, state politics reporter Ray Stern breaks down three recent laws passed during this legislative session that will have an important impact on Arizonans. One of the laws targets deepfakes in political advertising, another makes it easier to build new housing in Arizona and a third provides the state with greater resources to fight wildfires.

Here are three other main stories we're following this week:

A New York real-estate company bought at an auction 2,400 acres of state land in Deer Valley near the Taiwan Semiconductor Co. plant. Current plans for this land could net $7 billion in development and 50,000 jobs.

A judge sentenced the first person in a large-scale fraudulent scheme that billed nearly $2.5 billion in fake services to Arizona's Medicaid program. The woman convicted helped recruit clinics for the scam.

Embracing their dark side: More Latinas in Arizona and the United States are proudly owning their goth identity, spurred by greater visibility in the media in movies and shows such as "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and "Wednesday."

