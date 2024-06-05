Despite recognizable name, Domenici still largely unknown

Jun. 4—Despite possessing a surname that sparked fond memories and fervent hopes among many Republican voters in New Mexico, Nella Domenici campaigned for the U.S. Senate largely as an unknown.

After winning the GOP nomination without opposition Tuesday, that soon could change.

Domenici heads into the Nov. 5 general election against a brand-name Democrat, Martin Heinrich — a race that could very well be a test of strategy as much as familiarity.

Though she'd never run for office before announcing her bid for Senate in January, Domenici had taken pains to avoid most media in New Mexico since becoming a candidate. She's granted about a dozen or so interviews, primarily with conservative-leaning outlets or friendly interviewers.

Though New Mexicans have heard of her late father, former longtime U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, Nella Domenici kept a relatively low profile during primary season — perhaps a curious blueprint for a candidate challenging the state's senior senator.

It was only last week Domenici launched her first statewide television ad as part of an effort to establish her New Mexico roots despite a résumé that is more East Coast than East Mountains. But at least one longtime political analyst said he saw the logic in her approach.

"Strategically, it makes sense for Nella Domenici to hold back on answering the tough policy and political questions until after she has defined her image via paid media, such as television ads," Albuquerque political analyst and longtime pollster Brian Sanderoff wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, Leticia Muñoz, executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico, compiled a list of 18 "media interviews" with Domenici since she became a candidate.

"The premise that Nella doesn't talk to the media is completely unfounded," she said in a statement. "RPNM works closely with Nella's team every day, and we see Nella spending every minute she has meeting with New Mexicans all over the state, dropping into newsrooms and radio stations, and building connections with the people who Martin Heinrich completely ignores."

Rep. Jim Townsend, an Artesia Republican who is supporting Domenici's candidacy, said voters are learning about Domenici as she travels across the state.

"She's taking her introduction more on a face-to-face level," he said. "I mean, she's been in the coffee shops in Artesia and Roswell and Hobbs, so I know she's working hard."

Townsend said every candidate has a different campaign strategy.

"I'm convinced she thinks she's got a plan that works for her, and she seems to be very energized," he said. "She's raising money, and she's doing all those things that you need to do at this level of a race. Her race is a general race, not a primary race, so she's stayed focused on doing what she needed to do, and that was to get name ID, raise money and get ready for the general."

Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Heinrich has $4.38 million cash on hand while Domenici has $1.06 million.

The New Mexican has requested at least two interviews with Domenici. After the first request, in April, her campaign said she was unavailable for comment. After the second request last week, her campaign said it would look for dates and times that might work in her schedule and respond as soon as possible. The campaign, however, never did.

Britney Dickerson, Domenici's communications director, apologized Tuesday for the campaign not responding to a request for an interview.

"She's staying very busy talking with her supporters and traveling around the state," Dickerson said.

Domenici was scheduled to speak at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque after the polls closed Tuesday, Dickerson said, adding the candidate wouldn't be available for an interview.

"We're just going to stick to talking to her supporters," she said in a brief telephone interview.

Heinrich granted The New Mexican a 14-minute interview Friday.

Asked whether his campaign would portray Domenici as an interloper, Heinrich said he has a lot of respect for the Domenici name.

"I learned a great deal about how to be effective from her father," he said. "But I think where she will struggle is to connect with New Mexicans, not just because she's been somewhere else for, you know, 46 of the last 50 years but because the life experience of somebody who has spent their professional life working for international banks, working for what I believe at the time was the biggest hedge fund in the world, that's just not the life experience of New Mexicans, right? So, I think it's going to be a real challenge for her to connect authentically to New Mexicans."

Heinrich said part of the reason he feels so comfortable in New Mexico is because he grew up in a "pretty tough" economic situation.

"I lived in a trailer," he said. "My mom dropped out of high school. My dad never finished college. But they were able to get decent jobs in manufacturing. My dad was a lineman. That really allowed me to go to college and get ahead, and that's a kind of life experience that a lot of New Mexicans can relate to."

Unlike Domenici, Heinrich didn't grow up in New Mexico.

Republicans have continued to label Heinrich "Maryland Marty" after he moved his family there for a time to be close to them when he was elected to Congress.

When Domenici appeared on Inside New Mexico, a weekly radio broadcast, with Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce, Pearce asserted Heinrich lives in Maryland and "doesn't make any pretense" about it.

"He didn't grow up here, so he doesn't really share our values, and that shows up in his votes to keep the border open, to do away with the oil and gas industry," Pearce said.

Heinrich noted the state's voters have supported him in the past.

"When it comes to values, I've never had a hard time connecting with New Mexican values, and I've been winning elections in this state since 2003 because I think I share so many of the same values that my constituents share," he said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of New Mexico has continued to brand Domenici "No-Answer Nella" for avoiding the press.

"New Mexicans expect to hear more from their candidates, especially one who parachuted back to our state just several years ago after building her life and corporate career on the East Coast," spokesman Daniel Garcia said.

"As we approach November and 'No-Answer' Nella makes her way into communities across New Mexico for the first time, this newcomer is going to find out that she can't expect to win on just her last name and personal wealth," he said.

Muñoz, the Republican Party executive director, fired back.

"The Democratic Party knows that they are continuing to fail on the issues that matter to New Mexicans: crime, rampant inflation, and fixing the crisis at our Southern border," she said. "Maybe the Democratic Party of NM should tell their candidate to get out of D.C. and meet with New Mexicans instead of projecting their insecurities."

