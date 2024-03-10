Despite outspending José Garza, Jeremy Sylestine lost big in DA race. What happened?

Travis County District Attorney José Garza’s resounding victory in the Democratic primary signals the continued popularity of the reform platform that got him elected in 2020, despite vocal criticism from law enforcement unions and conservatives throughout his first term.

Democratic primary challenger Jeremy Sylestine, a career prosecutor turned defense attorney, tried to make violent crime a focal point of the district attorney’s race. Throughout his campaign, Sylestine argued that Garza sacrificed public safety and the welfare of crime victims in service of overly ambitious progressive policies.

But Democratic primary voters were largely unconvinced — Garza won by almost 34 points, according to the county’s unofficial election returns.

Travis County district attorney Democratic primary candidate Jeremy Sylestine gives his concession speech Tuesday during his election night watch party.

Sylestine was initially thought to be a long-shot candidate, but he managed to pick up significant momentum as election day approached. His campaign spent three times as much as Garza’s did, according to finance reports, and garnered support from local billionaires like KIND snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Why didn’t that translate into election victory?

Democratic primary voters might be wary of a tough-on-crime message and suspicious of a campaign that received high-dollar donations from people with a history of giving to Republican candidates.

It might also have been timing: Sylestine entered the race on the day of the filing deadline, giving him less than three months to campaign. Sylestine had very little time to do what political consultant Jim Wick called a “Herculean” task: to convince voters to oust a popular incumbent with popular policies.

Sylestine did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.

Sylestine spent three times as much as Garza, but to what end?

Garza’s 34-point margin came as a surprise to some Sylestine supporters, especially after six-figure contributions to Sylestine's campaign rolled in during the weeks leading up to the election. But Sylestine faced an uphill battle introducing himself to voters and convincing them of his message.

From Dec. 11 to Feb. 26, Sylestine spent a little over $1.3 million, according to campaign finance reports. That’s three times more than Garza, who spent $344,000 in the same period.

(That’s not including either campaign’s “in-kind” contributions, when a supporter donates a good or service to the campaign. Sylestine received $50,000 worth of supplies for mail ads from 1-800 Contacts founder Jonathan Coon. Garza received $100,000 worth of digital ads from the Working Families Party national PAC.)

Campaign finance reports from Feb. 27 to the March 5 primary won’t be available until July, but it is possible to do a rough estimate of how much each candidate spent per vote. According to the county’s unofficial tally, Sylestine received 32,113 votes and spent about $40.99 per vote. Garza received 64,779 votes and spent about $5.31 per vote.

Sylestine spent around $950,000 on internet and TV ads, which were likely the first time many voters had heard of him. Though he was a respected defense lawyer prior to entering the race, he was relatively unknown to the general population.

Garza had the benefit of being the incumbent, and he received endorsements from all the Democratic clubs and most of the elected Democratic officials in Travis County. Wick, the political consultant, said many voters rely on endorsements when making decisions.

Moreover, Wick said, Travis County is not “fertile ground” for a tough-on-crime message. Sylestine, whose campaign ended up revolving around public safety, ran a video ad claiming that rising crime rates are proof that Garza is “not doing his job.” (As the American-Statesman recently pointed out, the rate of both violent and property crimes has gone down during Garza’s tenure.)

But Sylestine's ads might not have resonated with Democratic primary voters. According to Wick, polling shows that Garza and his policies remain popular among Democrats, who are also more likely to perceive Travis County as a safe place.

Super Tuesday voters exit the Austin Recreation Center after casting their ballots there.

Did Republican support for Sylestine hurt his chances with Democratic voters?

In a deeply blue county, the district attorney’s race is decided during the Democratic primary, and some Republicans decided to throw their support behind Sylestine — which might have, in turn, repelled some Democratic voters.

The Republican candidate for district attorney, Daniel Betts, encouraged other members of his party to vote for Sylestine in the Democratic primary, and many did.

Wick called vocal Republican support for Sylestine a "liability" for his campaign.

"Any message that is amplified by well-known conservatives in the community is not going to be well received by regular Democratic primary voters," Wick told the Statesman.

Sylestine courted Republican voters in less explicit terms, saying throughout his campaign that public safety shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“The DA shouldn’t have a political ideology, but should use common sense to make our community safer,” Sylestine said in an ad.

Many of Sylestine’s largest donations came from people with a history of supporting Republican candidates, though some told the Statesman they had previously given to local Democrats.

David Butts, a longtime political consultant who joined Sylestine’s campaign, acknowledged that there were GOP donors. But he said that Garza’s campaign had unfairly painted Sylestine as the “MAGA” candidate.

Butts also wondered about the impact of the involvement of the Saving Austin PAC, which sent some residents mailers that claimed that Garza was "filling the streets with pedophiles and killers." Though Sylestine denounced the ads on X, formerly known as Twitter, Butts said the PAC's "Republican interference" had "tainted" the campaign's message.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza greets supporters at his election night watch party Tuesday.

Looking forward

Around the country, other progressive prosecutors have faced tough-on-crime challengers, often experienced former prosecutors themselves, and won reelection by large margins. Rebecca Goldstein, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley, called it an “emerging pattern.” Goldstein pointed to the races of progressive incumbents Larry Krasner in Philadelphia and Kim Gardner in St. Louis.

Almost four years after the 2020 racial justice protests that helped usher Garza in, there was some question of whether Democrats had cooled on issues of police accountability and justice reform.

To Garza, his victory is a clear answer that voters are still interested.

“People want a criminal justice system that holds people accountable but also begins to address the root causes of crime in our community,” Garza told the Statesman in an interview. “They have been clear about that over and over and over again.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sylestine outspent Garza in Travis County DA race but lost. What happened?