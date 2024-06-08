Despite opposition and lack of details, proposed Biltmore tower moves ahead

A tower at Biltmore Fashion Center that could reach 165 feet tall is one step closer to approval, despite complaints about a dearth of details about what the project will be.

Phoenix-based RED Development and mall owner Macerich has proposed a tower at the southeastern corner of Biltmore Fashion Center, an area that’s being used for surface parking. The site had been planned for a tower since the specific plan was approved in 2006, but the plan did not come to fruition when the rest of the project was built.

Plan resurrected this year

The idea was resurrected in early 2024, and the Phoenix Planning Commission unanimously recommended the city council approve the plan at its meeting Thursday evening.

Ed Bull, an attorney with Burch and Cracchiolo who is representing the development, said the area of 24th Street and Camelback Road, which includes the site, was designated for the greatest height and most intense uses of the corridor.

RED and Macerich have proposed two options for the tower. The first option is primarily an office tower with a mix of retail and restaurants on the bottom floor. If the developers were to build that option, it could reach a maximum of 140 feet in height. The second option could include a hotel, residential units, retail and office. That tower could reach 165 feet in height. The developers have not said which option they plan to pursue.

The Phoenix Planning Hearing Officer had already recommended approval of the project, but his ruling was appealed by the owner of the Esplanade office complex across the street and by a community organizer.

Opponents decry lack of detail in proposal

Daniel Dowd, an attorney who was speaking on behalf of the Esplanade owner, Tourmaline Capital Partners, said they would like to see the city “tap the brakes” on the project and require more details about what the project will be before moving forward.

“We still don’t know what’s being built,” he said, adding later that there was “too much mystery for a project of this magnitude.”

The tallest parts of the Esplanade towers reach about 140 feet.

Rana Lashgari, executive director of the Arizona Biltmore Neighborhood Association, also appealed the ruling. She said the development team has not provided any detail or design examples of what the building could be, leaving people unsure of what the building will look like.

Opponents to the tower also criticized the approval process the project has gone through, going in front of the planning hearing officer instead of the village planning committee. The Camelback East Village Planning Committee had the option to hear the case, but the chair of the committee opted not to, Bull said at the meeting.

Businesses interested in new building

At the meeting, Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Chris Mackay said Camelback had long been the city’s prime office corridor but has become less competitive as other submarkets, like Tempe Town Lake and downtown Phoenix have grown. Having investment in new buildings, and renovations, like the one the Esplanade is undertaking, are important to keep the area competitive, she said.

Mackay said her office is working with a globally recognizable business that is interested in leasing space at the new tower.

Intersection has seen controversial proposals

The intersection has been a controversial place for towers in the past. Long before running for president, Donald Trump had proposed a tower on the same intersection, on the south side of Camelback, across the street from the proposed Biltmore tower.

The Phoenix City Council narrowly approved the plans for the 200-foot-tall building in 2004 but reversed that decision after opponents gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. The site where Trump wanted to build has since been developed into an apartment building.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tower proposed at Biltmore Fashion Park criticized, but moves forward