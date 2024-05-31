Despite conviction, Donald Trump vows to fight on

NEW YORK - Beginning life as a presidential candidate with a criminal conviction, Donald Trump vowed Friday to move forward by trying to convince voters his recently-completed hush money trial was a political plot.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," the presumptive 2024 Republican White House nominee said during a news conference at Trump Tower that included supporters who at times applauded his comments, especially when he vowed to continue campaigning for president aggressively.

Trump began the event by citing some of the top-tier 2024 campaign issues in his race against President Joe Biden, like immigration and inflation, before veering into complaints about his trial, the judge that oversaw the case, and the gag order against him.

“No one’s ever seen anything like it,” Trump said. “It was very unfair.”

The presumptive Republican nominee rambled on at length to deny that hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels amounted to an illegal effort to influence the 2016 presidential election. His comments were filled with falsehoods and distortions regarding the conduct of the trial that ended with a 34-count felony conviction.

“Everybody says there is no crime here,” the former president said at one point, ignoring the twelve jurors who on Thursday found exactly that through their verdict.

Specifically going after Judge Juan Merchan, Trump complained of unfairness and witnesses who were willing to testify on his behalf but didn't get the green light to do so.

“You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side," Trump said. "They were literally crucified by this man, who looks like an angel but he’s really a devil."

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference following the verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. A New York jury found Trump guilty Thursday of all 34 charges of covering up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story of their alleged affair from being published during the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of crimes.

Trump spoke publicly as pollsters, aides and opponents began to assess how the guilty verdict might affect the fall election. To form, Trump predicted voter backlash against the “rigged” trial that would benefit him.

“The people understand it,” he said.

Pollster and political analysts said the electorate is just now absorbing Trump's move from the first indicted ex-president to the first convicted ex-president.

"With an election that’s a dead heat in every possible way, there is absolutely no way of knowing right now," said pollster Frank Luntz. "And anyone who tells you otherwise is full of it."

Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director, said Thursday that the Trump guilty verdict proves that “no one is above the law."

Tyler added that the election will be decided on issues like the former president's threat to be a “dictator on day one” and his willingness to promote authoritarianism and violence.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” Tyler said. “Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

The Trump campaign claimed it raised $34.8 million donors in the hours since the verdict - “nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” the campaign said in a statement.

Trump warmed up for the news conference by protesting the verdict on social media.

“I did nothing wrong, and frankly, there was nothing done wrong,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, one of many fundraising pitches that carried lines like this: “THE DARKEST DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY. The jury found me GUILTY! Disgusting...”

In all, Trump on Friday spoke for a little more than 33 minutes. He concluded the press conference by taking no questions from the press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Despite conviction, Donald Trump vows to fight on