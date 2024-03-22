Despite commissioner's claim, texts show Port's director kept staff informed about hires

The controversy over Port of Palm Beach Executive Director Michael Meekins' hiring practices shows no signs of ending with a long-time tenant at the port coming to his defense.

The tenant, Glen Dias of Gulfstream Line, filed a public records request to obtain texts between Meekins and Jean Enright, a port commissioner who has demanded that Meekins be fired for failing to keep her informed of recent hires last year. At the time, Enright was commission chair.

Dias says the texts, more than 150 of them, show that Meekins, in fact, kept Enright informed of personnel moves he was considering. To comply with the request, the staff obtained the cellphones of Meekins and Enright, and then pulled off the relevant texts.

Dias, who has been at the port for more than 30 years, said his purpose in making the request was to see who was telling the truth, Enright or Meekins.

“It is clear to anyone who reads these texts that Meekins was the one who has been truthful,” Dias said.

Michael Meekins, hired last March as executive director of the Port of Palm Beach, is under fire for allegedly failing to communicate with port commissioners. A move to fire him was defeated by a 4-3 vote on Dec. 22 but critics say they will again move to terminate him at a meeting on Feb. 15.

The Port of Palm Beach was among those Florida seaports that has experienced record revenue as of late.

For the first time in more than a decade, all berths at the Port of Palm Beach were occupied on Feb. 1, with container ships, cargo ships, a cruise ship, barges and yachts occupying space, said Port of Palm Beach Chair Wayne Richards, noting that occupied berth spaces equate to added revenue.

But despite the good news, things are still rocky internally.

Enright told The Palm Beach Post she was shocked that a tenant like Dias would get involved in the controversy. While the texts show that Meekins did tell Enright that he was interviewing candidates for chief financial officer and port engineer, Enright said they also show that he went against her advice and never sought board approval when people were hired.

Enright moved to fire Meekins in December from his $230,000 a year post. The commission voted 3-2 in late December to retain him. A month later, Enright again called for his firing, and again the vote was 3-2 to retain him.

The texts show scores of conversations between Enright and Meekins about potential hires

The Port of Palm Beach offers cruise and cargo services to more than 30 onsite tenants and users. On a 165-acre site in Riviera Beach, the Port processes yearly more than $14 billion in commodities and 500,000 cruise passengers. It is primarily an export port with most of its goods transported to the Caribbean, supplying 60% of everything consumed in the Bahamas.

Enright has continued to attack Meekins and has also alleged that he may have altered texts. But below is a sampling of some of the texts provided to Gulfstream Line:

On Nov. 7, 2023, Meekins tells Enright he wanted “to move forward” with the hire of a chief financial officer. She answers that the man under consideration is not truthful and says she will get back to him. Later that day, Meekins says he found the applicant to be especially qualified. He went ahead and hired him.

In another text, Meekins tells Enright that an applicant seeking to be the port engineer had especially good references. Enright tells Meekins to “wait and look at other candidates.”

On Sept. 25, Meekins tells Enright that he is about to make an offer to the engineer applicant.

Meekins told The Post he had no comment about whether he might sue Enright but, like Dias, he said the texts show that he made commissioners aware of what he was doing, noting: "I kept commissioners informed … at no time did I ever fabricate or alter a text.” He said Enright’s accusations hurt him professionally.

“It is difficult to sit back and have your record falsely disparaged in public,” said Meekins.

Dias said the texts show that not only did Meekins keep Enright informed but also that Enright often engaged with Meekins over his hiring decisions, adding: “Enright owes Meekins an apology. If it were me, I’d already be talking to a lawyer.”

Enright said no apology will be offered. She maintains that Meekins overstepped his bounds and significantly increased spending to pay for the new hires and to raise salaries for certain employees.

"He overspent the budget last year to do all this," she said. "I was chair at time time and urged him to hold off on these hires."

Richards said Meekins, as executive director, has the right to hire and fire, adding: "Commissioners need to be careful not to micromanage." He said he has confidence in Meekins' ability to serve as executive director.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation.

