Despite cloud cover, 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' for area students viewing eclipse

Apr. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Ferndale Area Elementary School students screamed with joy Monday afternoon as the clouds parted and they caught a glimpse of a solar eclipse through their safety glasses.

"That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Dominick Blasko, 7. His second- grade classmate Issacc Hutchison, 8, described the experience as everything he had hoped it would be.

Ferndale Area teachers took dozens of students outside to watch the eclipse.

From roughly 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, the moon passed between the earth and the sun. It was the first total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States since 2017.

The path of totality — the narrow band from which the total eclipse was visible — crossed much of the U.S., including the northwestern tip of Pennsylvania. In other parts of Pennsylvania outside the path of totality, a partial eclipse was visible, causing the sky to darken and the temperature to drop.

Throughout much of Cambria County, quick-moving clouds blocked viewers from viewing the moment of totality, when all three cosmic bodies were aligned, which occurred between 3:16 and 3:20 p.m.

Still, the students and teachers at Ferndale Area were thrilled by the glimpse they got.

"It was really cool, and I loved it," 8-year-old Kelsey Szarka said.

Her second-grade teacher, Rachelle Hrabosky, appreciated the opportunity to share such a phenomenal educational event with her class, she said.

"Just being part of it with these guys, with it being their first experience, was everything," Hrabosky said.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the next eclipse visible from the U.S. will happen in August 2044.

Dozens of schools across the region planned eclipse watch parties for their students, providing them with special eclipse safety glasses and conducting lessons on the cosmic event leading up to Monday.

Becky Bennett, a Blacklick Valley High School physics teacher, organized a viewing party for the older students, who are regularly dismissed before 3 p.m.

At the start, there were about 100 students gathered in the upper parking lot behind the Nanty Glo school, she said, with a few dozen leaving for sporting events before totality occurred and the clouds moved in.

"They were amazed," Bennett said. "They got to feel how much colder it got, and how it felt like 7 o'clock in the evening instead of 3 o'clock in the afternoon."

One aspect that caught their attention was how quickly the moon passed in front of the sun, she said.

Bennett said she organized the event because it was a chance for the students to experience science and the world firsthand, instead of only reading about it in a textbook.

She also had them collecting data, such as temperature changes, as well as differences in UVB radiation and light intensity compared to a normal day.

Bennett said the education on the eclipse would continue after the event itself was over; the students will be calculating how much solar power was lost when the moon blotted out the sun. They will gather on a coming sunny day to take other measurements outside.