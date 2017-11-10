Despite 2 Lukaku goals, Belgium only draws with Mexico 3-3

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after teammate Eden Hazard scored his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Mexico at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Mexico's Hirving Lozano exposed Belgium's unexpected defensive frailty with two goals and Romelu Lukaku needed to score a brace to give the home side a 3-3 draw in a match between two World Cup-bound teams on Friday.

Belgium missed its best three defenders because of injuries, and their absence was exploited. Lozano ran amok through the last line and almost upset the World Cup favorite.

Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early edge, and Guardado equalized in the first half.

It set up a spectacular second half, in which Lozano and Lukaku flourished.

Belgium plays Japan on Tuesday, and Mexico goes to Poland for more friendly action.