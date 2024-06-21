'Despicable': Swastika vandalism in east Phoenix sparks police investigation

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying people who painted swastikas and racial slurs on the sides of multiple vehicles on Juneteenth in a largely Black and Latino neighborhood in east Phoenix as community leaders decried the vandalism.

On Wednesday night, numerous vehicles in the neighborhood near 32nd Street and Thomas Road were vandalized. The N-word was spray-painted next to a swastika, along with a profane message, on the vehicles.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the neighborhood's ZIP code is 58% Hispanic, 10% Black and 2% Native American. The Juneteenth holiday is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Phoenix police said four individual reports were filed in connection with the incident, but no arrests were made.

Investigators are asking anyone who has surveillance footage in the area or any other information that can assist investigations to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS​​ (480-948-6377) or, for Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

Karen Hardin, the NAACP's Maricopa County branch president, expressed disappointment over the incident.

"It is with great sadness to see the surface of hate and vandalism happening in our community. These acts of damage to personal property need to stop immediately, and this infectious disregard for individual differences is contrary to our democracy," Hardin said in a statement Thursday.

Phoenix City Councilmember Laura Pastor, whose constituency includes the affected neighborhood, described the vandalism as "despicable" in a statement Thursday."I am disappointed and outraged by this despicable act. These residents were targeted for who they are, and that is unacceptable," the statement read. "I stand in solidarity with those affected by this vile display of bigotry."Pastor's statement said that she was "committed to ensuring the perpetrators are fully held accountable. We will not tolerate these acts or allow fear and division to undermine our community.”

The Anti-Defamation League tracked 99 incidents of white supremacist propaganda and events in Arizona in 2023 — an increase from 48 instances in the state the year before.

Since the start of 2024, the ADL reports there have been at least two incidents of white supremacist propaganda in Phoenix.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who is currently serving on the Phoenix City Council and is a former Arizona regional director for the ADL, spoke about the incident with The Republic on Thursday.

"The use of a swastika represents hate and represents an era where Jews and others were murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust," Galindo-Elvira said. "The use of the N-word — despicable and can never be normalized."

Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, also issued a statement Thursday.

"We are in touch with community partners and stand against such ugly hate. It is shocking, but not surprising, that those who perpetrated this act would use the swastika — a universal symbol of hate," Rockower said.

