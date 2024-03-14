Desperate search for Mizzou student missing in Nashville drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – FOX 2 is closely following the frantic search for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain in Nashville.

The 22-year-old disappeared Friday night after being kicked out of a bar on Nashville’s Broadway Street. Strain’s family and friends are begging anyone with information to come forward.

More surveillance was released Wednesday, capturing Strain’s final moments before his disappearance. They reveal more about what he was doing before he vanished.

Each was captured in downtown Nashville Friday night, with the final clip being near the Cumberland River. The videos were captured just moments after Strain was kicked out of country music star Luke Bryan’s bar.

The first shows Strain running and falling to the ground by a pole. In the next, Strain can be seen stumbling, and bumping against a wall before exiting the frame.

The final piece of surveillance footage, just before 10 p.m., shows Strain crossing a street and heading east toward the Cumberland River.

The search for Riley has extended to the water as boats search the Cumberland River. Police say Strain’s phone last pinged near that area.

“Missing” ads donning Strain’s face and description can also now be seen on billboard’s throughout the Nashville metro area, as well as on posters.

Many questions remain surrounding Strain’s disappearance, including why the bar handled the situation the way it did and why no one stopped Strain as he was stumbling through the streets.

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, wants answers.

“I wish that, number one, (the bar) would have called him an Uber or a cab or something or let him wait for his friends. I wish that someone on the street would have helped him… anyone,” Whiteid said. “There were so many people; somebody has to know something.”

The family is calling on Bryan to show them the bar’s surveillance footage from Friday night. Bryan took to Instagram Tuesday, telling his more than six million followers he’s praying for Riley’s safe return and reassuring everyone that his establishment is working with police and providing surveillance footage.

Meanwhile, in Strain’s hometown of Springfield, MO, an emotional vigil was held Wednesday night as a shaken community waits and prays for his return.

Anyone with information about Strain’s disappearance is asked to call Nashville Police right away.

