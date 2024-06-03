Desperate Donald Trump and his GOP allies urge Supreme Court to act after guilty verdict

TechCrunch

Threads, Meta's Twitter/X competitor and the company's first bet on decentralized social media, is now making it easier for users to control their Threads experience. After launching a customizable dashboard interface last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced Monday that the app is now rolling out the ability for users to signal which sort of posts they wanted to see more or less of. Users would "swipe right on a post to like it, or swipe left to show you're not interested," Mosseri explained in a post on Threads.