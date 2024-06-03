Desperate Donald Trump and his GOP allies urge Supreme Court to act after guilty verdict
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee and Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to how Donald Trump and his allies are coping as reality has set in that the ex-president has been found guilty of 34 felony counts and if facing the real possibility of jail time as he continues to show any remorse ahead of sentencing.