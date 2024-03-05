DeSoto County Sheriff's Department identifies victim of 1985 cold case

The identity of a victim in a DeSoto County cold case has finally been discovered, nearly 40 years after her death.

On Jan. 24, 1985, an unidentified woman was found dead on U.S. 78 in Olive Branch. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

The woman has been identified as Lori Ann Mealer Pennell, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

Evidence Clerk and Crime Scene Technician Amber Edlin with the sheriff's department reopened the case in 2023 and had been investigating possible familial connections.

In a Tuesday statement, the sheriff's department said Edlin received a lead March 1 through Othram, a Houston, Texas-based company that uses forensics technology to identify remains and resolve long-standing cold cases. Othram positively identified the victim as Pennell.

Her one living relative, a brother in California, was informed of the breakthrough.

This investigation into her death remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

