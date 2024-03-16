Desoto County inmate dies in custody after drug-related traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Desoto County inmate died in custody after drugs were found on her during a traffic stop Friday.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department says they conducted a traffic stop on Tiffany Allen on Friday night. Allen was taken into custody after deputies discovered drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

According to reports, she was taken to the adult detention center where a “thorough inspection” revealed concealed drugs on Allen.

The DCSD claims Allen was found incapacitated in her cell while waiting to be processed. Reports say CPR was immediately administered, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Desoto County Sheriff, Thomas Tuggle released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the individual and her family during this tumultuous period. We maintain a steadfast commitment to transparency, providing the public comprehensive updates as the investigation progresses.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will be taking over the case.

