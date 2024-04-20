Desoto County Crime Summit held in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Desoto County Law Enforcement came together for the Desoto County Crime Summit with the goal of enforcing the relationship between the public and law enforcement.

“Crime is here, but crime is low,” Desoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle said. “It’s low here for a reason because we’re working together as a group.”

Law enforcement officials, elected officials and community leaders convened at Brown Missionary Baptist Church to participate in the Summit.

Speakers stood before an audience of concerned residents and explained what people should watch for when encountering various crimes such as sex crimes, drug-related crimes and youth violence.

“Criminals look for an opportunity, and if you take that opportunity away from them, they find somewhere else to go,” Tuggle said. “In Desoto County, we’re eliminating those opportunities by educating our youth about being positive role models in community, and being able to identify those negative issues that are approaching them.”

Desoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton says his office plans to be proactive against violent crime by consistently enforcing justice regarding non-violent offenses.

“Some of these petty things are starting to embolden into trying to do the next thing,” Barton said.

County officials say assault is one of the leading crimes among young offenders.

“Being anywhere from simple assault which could be as minor as a threat or a school fight all the way to a more serious assault either on police officers or teachers,” Juvenile Court Judge Craig Treadway said.

Tuggle said he and his department are working hard to get criminals off the street, but they need the community’s help.

“There are some points that we’re working on holding parents accountable,” Tuggle said. “We’re definitely looking at that, but also interacting with our kids.”

