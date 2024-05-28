Which DeSoto County cities have seen the biggest population changes? Here's how they rank

DeSoto County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi, and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon.

Population estimates released annually by the United States Census Bureau show continuing population increases in the majority of DeSoto's incorporated areas, and only one minor decrease.

This list compares how quickly DeSoto County cities have expanded in various time periods, from the previous year to the past decade. All data is collected from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population counts from 2013 and 2023 are estimates, while 2020 counts are from that year's census.

DeSoto's population as a whole rose 4.3% from 185,312 in 2020 to 193,247 last year. In 2013, the county's population was 168,370.

Hernando

From 2022 to 2023, Hernando's population went from 17,998 to 18,239, a 1.3% increase.

The county seat of Hernando saw the largest growth percentage of any DeSoto city since 2020. And its growth in the last decade is only eclipsed by Olive Branch. It's a good sign for Hernando's development, and the city is already preparing to take on the demands of a growing population with changes to its school system.

2022 to 2023: 17,998 to 18,239, a 1.3% increase; largest in DeSoto during this time period

2020 to 2023: 17,135 to 18,239, a 6.4% increase, largest in DeSoto during this time period

2013 to 2023: 15,019 to 18,239, a 21.4% increase

Horn Lake

Horn Lake was the only DeSoto city that saw population decreases, not just since the 2020 census, but over the past decade as well. The city's population peaked in 2021 at 26,765, but has since dropped to its lowest point in more than a decade.

Horn Lake remains in contrast to its fellow DeSoto cities, all of which have seen substantial growth in the last decade, and continue to every year.

2022 to 2023: 26,475 to 26,468, a 0.03% decrease

2020 to 2023: 26,736 to 26,468, a 1% decrease

2013 to 2023: 26,594 to 26,468, a 0.5% decrease

Olive Branch

Olive Branch saw the largest population increase in DeSoto in the last decade at 34.6%, or 12,102 people.

It's the largest percentage increase during this time period in DeSoto. Still, the gains have been smaller in recent years. Southaven and Hernando are both outpacing Olive Branch in growth since at least the 2020 census.

2022 to 2023: 46,950 to 47,029, a 0.2% increase

2020 to 2023: 46,419 to 47,029, a 1.3% increase

2013 to 2023: 34,927 to 47,029, a 34.6% increase, the largest in DeSoto during this time period

Southaven

The largest city in DeSoto has seen a moderate increase in population over the last decade. Southaven maintained comparable percentage increases to the smaller Hernando in the last few years.

2022 to 2023: 56,186 to 56,851, a 1.2% increase

2020 to 2023: 54,642 to 56,851, a 4% increase

2013 to 2023: 50,977 to 56,851, an 11.5% increase

Walls

Conversely, DeSoto's smallest incorporated area (and the only designated as a town, not city) saw the smallest increase, in terms of number of people. Since the 2020 census, the population has gone up by 3%, an increase of just 41 people.

2022 to 2023: 1,373 to 1,389, a 1.2% increase

2020 to 2023: 1,348 to 1,389, a 3% increase

2013 to 2023: 1,212 to 1,389, a 14.6% increase

