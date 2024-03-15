Designating the Gilbert Goons as a street gang doesn't guarantee just punishment

Gilbert Police raised expectations when they announced in early January that authorities were exploring to classify the Gilbert Goons as a criminal street gang.

It elevated the seriousness of the investigation by a police department that had been roundly criticized over a series of violent attacks around town that spanned more than a year.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office hasn't announced a decision, even as seven people, three of them under 18, have been indicted on charges related to the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek that's been linked to the Goons.

Putting that case aside, however, using the criminal street gang designation to go after thugs tied to the blitz-style beatdowns may be easier said than done.

That is, if it should be pursued in the first place.

Is this the best way to handle these suspects?

The attacks attributed to the Gilbert Goons involved mostly high schoolers. In addition to the killing of Lord, at least two teens were beaten severely requiring visits to the hospital.

Without minimizing the violence and criminal intent, the other assaults amounted to fisticuffs. Injuries were minor.

Do we want to provide prosecutors the authority to pursue, and judges to impose, enhanced punishment that could add three and five years to sentences for young offenders? Even first-time offenders?

And in the larger picture, is it the best path to justice and rehabilitation?

Who’s a member of Gilbert Goons?

A big challenge of prosecuting suspects in the cases associated with the Goons is membership: Who is a member?

When police gang units and prosecution first surfaced in the 1980s, gang members were more readily identifiable. Many of the gangs were neighborhood-based. They wore specific colors, had specific hand signs, many had tattoos of their allegiance, and many gangs had a hierarchy.

They committed crimes together — drive-by shootings and other acts of violence against other gang members, or selling or transporting drugs.

Arizona statutes reflect that historical understanding of gangs. Individuals are determined to be members if at least two of seven criteria indicating gang membership apply:

self-proclamation

witness testimony or official statement

written or electronic correspondence

paraphernalia or photographs

tattoos

clothing or colors

any other indicia of street gang membership

The Goons aren’t as easy to document.

Based on what we know, they are not united by neighborhood. Or by school. Or by interests.

Nor are they bound by motive, other than to engage in blitzkrieg attacks.

It’s unclear how they coordinate, though it’s suspected via social media, the same way they're known for sharing video or images of the attacks which they or their friends tape. Sometimes, as a way to intimidate or harass victims and their friends.

Simply having the Gilbert Goons declared a criminal street gang doesn’t make prosecution easier.

Being a Goon in itself may not be sufficient

In some circumstances, even being a certified member of the Goons wouldn't secure a stiffer sentence.

In a 2020 ruling, the Arizona Supreme Court determined that increasing a defendant's sentence for threatening and intimidating based solely on gang status violates substantial due process and, thus, is unconstitutional.

There has to be a clear connection between the gang membership and the threat or intimidation involved.

That's not an insignificant point.

Not when some of the more menacing actions of the Goons have involved acts of intimidation and threats, according to victims, families and community organizers.

Court documents note that victims and their families in at least two cases described a group of people wearing ski masks showed up at the house to intimidate and harass them. Others received text or Snapchat threats.

Short of the offenders owning up to being Goons or proof they coordinated as a group, it's a challenge to prove a sufficient nexus between gang membership and the crime.

Authorities have their hands full with Goons cases as is

As is, authorities have their hands full with the assault cases they have on hand. At least two suspects in Goons cases have been kicked loose by prosecutors because of lack of probable cause.

This is not to pooh-pooh the idea of designating the Goons as a criminal gang. Or not to seek hasher penalties.

There’s an argument to be made that enhanced penalties are called for the suspects in Preston Lord's murder, even if not all seven are known or suspected Goons.

And charges for assisting or participating in a criminal street gang can serve as both a deterrent and an added tool for prosecutors to gain cooperation and plea deals.

But it's no sure thing that they would help rather than hinder securing justice.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Going after Gilbert Goons as a street gang is harder than it sounds