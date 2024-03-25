Designated Survivor star joins Bosch spin-off

Designated Survivor actress Maggie Q has been added to the cast of Prime Video's Bosch spin-off.

The Divergent series and Mission: Impossible III star will lead the currently-untitled series as Renée Ballard, one of the biggest characters from many of Michael Connelly's novels (via Deadline).

Ballard is in charge of the Cold Case Division, a new unit staffed by volunteers and strapped for cash. Despite that, she approaches her work with "empathy and determination".

As often happens in crime fiction, Ballard will come across a major conspiracy during her time on the job. She's going to need a bit of help from a friend – and in this case, that friend is none other than Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch.

There's plenty of Renée Ballard material for the show to potentially adapt, as five novels have been released so far, with the first coming out in 2017 and the fifth releasing in 2022. A sixth book is currently set to come out in November this year.

Meanwhile, fellow spin-off/sequel series Bosch: Legacy returned for its second season last year, and a third has been greenlit.

Maggie Q recently appeared in The Family Plan, an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg as a car salesman who is discovered to have previously worked as a government assassin and has to go on the run.

When it released on Apple TV+ last year, it received pretty poor reviews, but ended up becoming the streaming service's most-watched film at the time.

The Renée Ballard Bosch spin-off does not currently have a release window.

