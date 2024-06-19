Design for new St. Croix River bridge at Osceola to be unveiled

State transportation officials on June 25 will unveil the design for a new bridge over the St. Croix River at Osceola, Wis. With construction anticipated between 2026 and 2029, the new span will replace the 71-year-old Highway 243 Osceola Bridge.

The public can learn more at a meeting Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the large instruction room at Osceola High School, 1111 Oak Ridge Dr., Osceola, Wis. At the meeting, officials will provide bridge design images, update the construction timeline, and answer questions.

The project is a collaboration between the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation. A project team that spent three years evaluating options and gathering public input chose to replace the bridge at its current location. The new bridge will have improved pedestrian and bicycle connectivity and improved drainage, according to MnDOT.

Motorists should expect lane, road, and bridge closures during construction, with the existing bridge closing sometime in 2027 through 2028. Drivers should expect detours to Highway 8 north of the site or Highway 36 to the south while the bridge is out.