Design planning underway for secure vestibules in several Johnson City schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education (BOE) selected an architect on Monday to create preliminary secure vestibule design options for several schools in the district.

The BOE approved an architect named Katie Hill with CainRashWest Architects (CRW) to provide initial designs for secure vestibules in the following locations:

Mountain View Elementary

Cherokee Elementary

North Side Elementary

Topper Academy

Columbus Powell Central Office

According to the BOE, secure vestibules provide additional protection to schools by adding a secured space between the outside door and door to enter the school building.

The architect will now verify the existing conditions for each location, develop floor plans and proposed layouts, and determine an initial budget for each location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.