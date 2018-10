Bauhaus Archives Museum

Founded in 1919 by Walter Gropius, best known for his architecture, the Bauhaus taught one simple principle: Form follows function. And a group of intellectuals harvested this school of thought until 1933, from Josef Albers to László Moholy-Nagy. This space-age looking museum features the furniture, photographs, architectural models, ceramics, and graphic design by the late, great design leaders of the Bauhaus design movement, from Johannes Itten to Mies van der Rohe. This museum is not where the former Bauhaus school of design was (that’s in Dessau, Germany), yet the government is funneling $31.8 million into this location for a new museum building at its present location and an expansion, which will reopen for the 100-year anniversary of the Bauhaus in 2019.