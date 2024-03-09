Design firm sheds light on interiors at new Winter Park restaurant Omo by Jont

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Michelin-honored Chef Ryan Ratino, who opened the Omo by Jont fine-dining restaurant March 7 in the Park Avenue district of Winter Park, knew how he wanted the interiors and dining experience to flow.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Alongside the prix-fixe menu, the chef wanted guests to move from one room to the next for an intimate, immersive experience, said designer Matt Kelly of Orlando-based Make Design Studios, who worked to carry out Ratino’s vision.

Read: ‘There are other victims out there’: Brevard County man accused of exposing himself to children

Omo by Jont at 115 E. Lyman Ave. is the first Central Florida dining concept from Ratino’s restaurant group Hive Hospitality. The team behind the two Michelin-starred Jont and one Michelin-starred Bresca — both in Washington, D.C. — is responsible for the new Winter Park restaurant.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



