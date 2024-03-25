Desert Sun reporter chosen for New York Times local fellowship; will keep reporting here

Desert Sun reporter Christopher Damien is one of 10 journalists across the country chosen for an investigative reporting fellowship where The New York Times partners with local newsrooms.

The Times announced Monday that Damien, who covers criminal justice and law enforcement, is the only journalist from California chosen for the 2024-25 Local Investigations Fellowship.

He’ll start working with The Times next month, but will continue reporting from the Coachella Valley and Riverside County on local issues.

His work during the yearlong fellowship will be edited by Times editors and published in both The Desert Sun and The Times.

“I’m really honored for this opportunity. Not everybody gets this shot,” Damien said.

“I’m very proud Chris was selected for this prestigious fellowship,” said Desert Sun Executive Editor Kate Franco. “Local newsrooms do the work of holding the powerful accountable day in and day out, and I am excited for the opportunity to work together with the New York Times to expand our investigations for the benefit of our community that The Desert Sun serves.”

Damien grew up in Escondido, but often came to the desert growing up. His family’s desert roots go back over a century, he said.

His great-grandparents moved to Blythe in the 1920s, and his grandparents grew up there. They moved to San Diego County to raise their own children, but Damien’s grandmother moved back to Blythe when she was older. He regularly visited her there and has fond memories of exploring the desert.

And after he got a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Southern California, he was drawn to job opportunities at The Desert Sun, believing investigative journalism can have more impact in the valley than in larger markets, where there are more news outlets and more reporters.

The Times said it launched the fellowship last year to help give local journalists the time and resources to do investigative journalism, which can require large numbers of interviews, deep data research and sometimes legal fights with agencies that deny public-records requests.

Such work, Damien said, has only gotten harder as newsrooms have shrunk in recent years, including at The Desert Sun.

Several of the other reporters The Times chose will also work on criminal justice issues in their home states, while the rest will report on topics including housing policies in Illinois, environmental issues in Utah and abortion restrictions in Florida.

The Times’ description of the fellowship says it wants journalists who complete the one-year program to “apply what they learned to create even more ambitious work in their local communities and newsrooms.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Sun reporter chosen for New York Times fellowship