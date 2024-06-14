Desert Sands Unified School District to form new citizens' bond oversight committee for existing and new bonds

It's been about three months since 57.8% of local voters living within the boundaries of Desert Sands Unified School District approved Measure A, a $675 million bond for classroom repairs and modernization. What's next?

Next up: Desert Sands school board vote on Tuesday

At the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday, June 18, the school board will approve a resolution that officially confirms into the record that Measure A received at least 55% of the votes that were needed during the presidential primary election in March. The district will then have 60 days to form a citizens' oversight committee and appoint its members. This committee will independently review and report on school bond expenditures to ensure funds are used effectively and responsibly for school renovation and construction.

However, as an existing citizens' bond oversight committee was established for its prior bond measures — including Measure KK, the bond measure approved in 2014 — the board plans to dissolve the current committee and create a new one to oversee the issuance of bonds under Measure A as well as the remaining bonds under Measure KK.

“Measure KK is going to exist until every last dollar … has been spent,” Jordan Aquino, assistant superintendent of business services, said at the May 16 study session. “Once that happens, we’ll be looking at the Measure A funds.”

The difference between Measure K and Measure KK

In 2001, Measure K, a $450 million general obligation bond, was approved by more than 80% of voters. The renovation of Indio High School was the last project funded with the Measure K funds. In 2014, voters approved Measure KK, a $225 million general obligation bond.

The funds for Measure KK were divided into three series: $75 million from 2015 to 2018; $100 million from 2019 to 2022; and $50 million from 2022 to present.

The final phase focused on modernizing John Adams Elementary, James Carter Elementary and Harry S. Truman Elementary schools. As DSUSD closed Adams Elementary in 2016, the site has since been repurposed into an early childhood learning center.

As such, the district has allocated $18 million from Measure KK — initially $7 million — to modernize the Adams Early Childhood Learning Center and to better serve preschool-aged children.

The remaining $50 million from Measure KK, a $225 million general obligation bond voters passed in 2014, was distributed among three significant modernization projects at John Adams Elementary, James Carter Elementary, and Harry S. Truman Elementary schools.

"We're the only district in the valley that has that regionalized preschool program," Laura Fisher, assistant superintendent of student support services, said in May. "That was a wonderful time when (Gary Rutherford, former DSUSD superintendent) was here to put the preschools together. Most of the time, they're spread out."

What are the specific facility changes Measure KK will fund?

As Adams was formerly an elementary school, Fisher explained that the sizes of the facilities varied. "Preschools, as we know, are smaller and need preschool-sized bathrooms," she said.

In addition to the bathrooms and changing areas, other facility needs include:

Handicap-accessible playgrounds and inclusive play areas;

A controlled single point of entry to enhance safety and security;

Specialized classrooms designed to be sensory-friendly and adaptive for various learning needs.

"It really is a great opportunity to enhance the only early childhood learning center that is in the valley, as far as the school district, for our students," Fisher said.

