Deseret News archives: Ted Kaczynski a unique character among even criminal element

Jim Freeman, special FBI agent of the Unabomber case, speaks at a news conference beside a sketch of the suspect at FBI headquarteres in San Francisco, Dec. 12, 1994. The news conference was called in response to reports that the bomber's most recent explosive package was mailed from San Francisco. | Steven Lewis

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On May 4, 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.

For 20 years, the American mathematics prodigy turned disgruntled recluse, on his own timetable, terrorized the nation with mail bombs that killed three and injured 23 others from 1978 to 1995.

Some of the deadly bombs were mailed from Utah locations. A few of his victims were injured in Salt Lake City, in 1981 and in 1987. One, Gary Wright, became friends with David Kaczynski, the bomber’s brother.

They even toured together in 2005 to stress the importance of forgiveness, in this thoughtful piece by the Deseret News’ Elaine Jarvik:

Kaczynksi died by suicide in a North Carolina prison on June 10, 2023.