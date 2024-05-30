Deseret News archives: 1983 flooding nearly overwhelmed downtown Salt Lake City

Sandbaggers work on 700 South in Salt Lake City as State Street is turned into a river due to flooding in the spring of 1983. | Tom Smart

There was a time when a river ran through Salt Lake City, along State Street. On May 30, 1983, Utahns braced for the worst, according to Deseret News archives.

“Storms threaten to aggravate flood nightmare,” read the top headline of the May 30 front page, describing a tense weekend when flow from the different creeks above Salt Lake City reached all-time highs.

“Bracing for the worst, crews channel overflow into State Street canal,” topped the story by staff writers John Ward and Lee Davidson.

“Cooling temperatures could reduce Salt Lake area flooding, but threatening thunderstorms would complete ‘the absolute worst case scenario for flooding,’ flood control officials say.

“Weary city and county crews and volunteers continued efforts Monday morning after a rash of flooding Sunday, dreading the afternoon thunderstorms that are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.”

Coverage then and since has focused on the hard work of professionals and masses of Utah residents who stepped up to help sandbag a temporary river channel along State Street.

People cross a makeshift bridge over a flooded State Street in Salt Lake City in 1983. | Ravell Call Personal Photo

Water flows down State Street in Salt Lake City during the spring of 1983. | Russell Sorensen

Sandbags protect the Derks Field baseball park in 1983. | Russell Sorensen

Pedestrians cross the humanmade river of water on State Street during the floods of 1983 in Salt Lake City. Personal photo by Ravell Call (Submission date: 05/23/2003) | Ravell Call Personal Photo

Young first-time offenders from a correctional facility heft sandbags along Sunnyside Avenue on May 16, 1984. | Tom Smart

Salt Lake City prepares for and deals with flooding in 1983, with the state Capitol in the background. | Utah State Historical Society

News crews and onlookers watch the flooding in Salt Lake City in 1983. | Utah State Historical Society

Water floods down State Street in Salt Lake City in the spring of 1983. | TOM SMART

Here are some wonderful images and stories from the spring into early summer, as well as in the ensuing years, courtesy of Deseret News colleagues:

What emerged in reading the many stories of hard work and sacrifice in 1983, and through reflections of key players, was the attitude of Utahns of all ages, faiths and walks of life who pitched in to help save the city.