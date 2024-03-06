DeSantis: Volusia County will receive support to deal with spring break crowds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that extra support is coming to Volusia County for the busy spring break stretch.

The governor said 140 state troopers will be deployed across the state to assist agencies that anticipate spring break crowds.

Daytona Beach made the list along with Miami, Panama City Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Jesse Heilman, the anager of Daytona Board Store, said he believes the community can handle the crowds, but extra support is always appreciated.

“I went through the madness of spring break in the 90s, and I have seen how it can get out of hand,” he said said. “Any additional aid is just extra support.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, DeSantis explained that problems in Miami las year prompted the response and extra patrols.

“We have also activated through the state highway patrol, aviation drones, mobile command vehicles to assist with traffic management and logistics,” he said.

