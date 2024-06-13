DeSantis vetoes over $60M in Escambia, Santa Rosa projects in 2024-25 budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday celebrated signing a $116.5 billion state budget for the coming year, but it wasn't all good news for the local area.

DeSantis also vetoed about $1 billion in programs and projects, including more than $60 million in funding requests for initiatives in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The approximately two dozen local funding requests slashed by the governor's veto pen included affordable housing initiatives, roadway improvements and an array of projects requested by the University of West Florida and Pensacola State College.

Below is a list of the $61,766,770 in funds that were vetoed, and a short project description taken from the Florida Senate's list of Local Funding Initiative Requests:

Escambia County

Pensacola State College: Training Center - Pensacola - $13,444,915

The project funding was to build a 10,656-square-foot training center on the main Pensacola campus of PSC to provide a space large enough to accommodate business and industry training as well as professional development between PSC students and local businesses.

Pensacola State College: WSRE Antenna Removal in Escambia County - $250,000

The funding request was to remove the aged and outdated 1967 broadcast antenna before it causes damage and to do so without impacting funds to educate citizens.

University of West Florida: Educational Research Center for Child Development Expansion - $750,000

The expansion would allow for four new classrooms to be added to the ERCCD, which provides early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

University of West Florida: Science and Engineering Research Wing Phase II - $26,216,727

The funding request was for construction of a Research Wing addition to the Science and Engineering Building #4, to support growth of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering.

Parent University Pensacola: Expanded Services - $500,000

Parent University Pensacola, a family engagement initiative, requested funding to offer more sessions and expand the slate of Parent University offerings.

University of West Florida: Developmental Laboratory School Feasibility Study - $750,000

In partnership with the city of Pensacola, UWF sought funding to conduct a feasibility study for a developmental laboratory school.

University of West Florida: Undergraduate Civil Engineering Program - $1,500,000

The purpose of this funding request was to establish and offer an ABET-accredited Civil Engineering program at the campuses of the University of West Florida.

University of West Florida: Water Quality Research Center (CEDB) - $5,000,000

The Center for Environmental Diagnostics and Bioremediation (CEDB) at the University of West Florida is intended to create a comprehensive water quality research environment for counties in Northwest Florida.

Lakeview Center: Long Term Care Pilot - $2,271,023

The Lakeview Center intended to pilot a 10-16 bed extended care, comprehensive, community-based facility for those needing residential behavioral health treatment beyond the short term.

Escambia County Law Enforcement Resilience Upgrades - $450,000

The veto list includes two entries for the Escambia County Law Enforcement Resilience Upgrades project, one for $30,000 and another for $420,000. The funding was sought to replace the roof and chillers of the Escambia County Sheriff Administration Building to provide necessary protection to critical data gathered during investigations.

Historic Pensacola - $250,000

West Florida Historic Preservation Inc. sought funding for maintenance, preservation and operations of state-owned heritage tourism sites.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority: Pensacola Beach Reclaimed WaterDistribution System - $950,000

The funding was requested to further match ECUA funds to complete the 3-mile long reclaimed water distribution backbone from the south end of Bob Sikes Bridge down Via De Luna Drive to Avenida 23.

The Hope Center of Brownsville: Transitional Homeless Family Housing - $100,000

This would be a transitional housing complex where homeless families can stay up to one year while being assisted by a case manager to locate more permanent affordable family housing.

Santa Rosa County

City of Milton Downtown Festival Event Area Improvements - $250,000

The Downtown Festival Event Area Improvements would have included permanent ADA restroom facilities and a paved parking lot to aid in accessibility for all residents and visitors.

YMCA of Northwest Florida: Betty J. Pullum Family YMCA Expansion - $2,500,000

The funding would have supported Phase 1 of facility expansion from 18,000 square feet to 40,000.

Jay Wastewater Plant Drying Bed - $400,000

The town of Jay requested funding for engineering plans and construction of an additional sludge drying bed at its wastewater treatment plant.

South Santa Rosa Soccer Complex - $1,000,000

The new complex was intended to provide new soccer fields to accommodate the significant increase in year-round demand from recreational leagues and traveling squads.

Santa Rosa County East River Preserve Nature Trail - $500,000

Funding was requested for nature trail creation within East Navarre Preserve. Phase 1 includes the construction of a trail loop and parking area at the trail head.

Santa Rosa County Wastewater Treatment Package Plant I-10 Industrial Park - $3,000,000

The funding was requested for construction of a wastewater treatment package plant that will serve industrial customers within the Milton Interchange Park.

Santa Rosa County: Glover Lane & Hamilton Bridge Road Intersection Improvements - $250,000

Design of intersection improvements at the junction of Glover Lane and Hamilton Bridge Road in Milton.

Santa Rosa County: Intersection Improvements - $1,000,000

The veto list includes a pair of entries − both for $500,000 − for construction of intersection improvements at the junction of Woodbine Road, Chumuckla Highway and Quintette Road in Pace.

Regional

Community Land Trust: NW Florida Affordable Housing - $122,605

Northwest Florida Community Land Trust requested funding to create a land bank for "future CLT homes to ensure the future of affordable homeownership in our community for generations to come."

NW Florida Affordable Housing for Workforce and Active Duty Military - $131,500

This project seeks to develop an affordable housing subdivision in the rural community of Cantonment and to develop other infill lots in rural communities throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Funds will be used for pre-construction development for units in rural northwest Florida for low-income and workforce families, with 20% of the homes designated as rentals for active-duty military members and their families.

Sharing Civic Engagement Strategies in Florida - $180,000

This grant was intended to expand the reach of CivicCon − a civic education program created in partnership with the News Journal − to other Florida communities to share effective community engagement strategies.

