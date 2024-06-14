DeSantis vetoes over $20 million for Alachua County projects. See what didn't make the cut.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $1 billion from Florida’s next budget this month, including millions from local projects.

How much did the governor veto from local requests?

DeSantis vetoed more than $20.5 million across 11 requests from local projects, the largest being $6.5 million for land acquisition and building renovations at Santa Fe College.

According to an email sent by Florida House Democrats, over half of Democrats’ proposed projects were vetoed, contrasting just 25% of Republican projects vetoed.

What local funding requests did the governor veto?

SANTA FE COLLEGE PROPERTY ACQUISITION

Amount requested: $6.5 million

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Bobby Payne

Money was intended to fund property acquisition to expand around Santa Fe College's existing downtown location, and building renovations.

FLORIDA SCHOOL FOR COMPETITIVE ACADEMICS

Amount requested: $3.3 million

Money was intended to fund the private school that focuses on competitive academics and is set to open this summer.

NORTHWEST BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB GAINESVILLE

Amount requested: $3 million

Bill Sponsor(s): Sen. Keith Perry

Money was intended to fund capital improvements to the club's building, including a new gym and HVAC system.

2025 WORLD MASTER ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Amount requested: $2.7 million

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Charles Clemons Sr. and Sen. Keith Perry

Money was intended to help host the 2025 World Masters Athletic Indoor Championships.

UF/IFAS SOIL REGENERATION AND CONSERVATIONS

Amount requested: $2 million

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Lauren Melo and Sen. Keith Perry

Money was intended to fund the improvement of soil health and support farmers.

HIGH SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Amount requested: $1 million

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Robert Brannan and Sen. Jennifer Bradley

Money was intended to fund the building of a new police station.

UF WATER INSTITUTE SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC REPORT

Amount requested: $500,000

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Keith Truenow and Sen. Travis Hutson

Money was intended to fund an assessment of the Ocklawaha River Restoration Project including its environmental and economic impacts.

NEWBERRY REGIONAL ADVANCED WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY

Amount requested: $500,000

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Charles Clemons Sr. and Sen. Keith Perry

Money was intended to fund the construction of an advanced wastewater treatment facility to be in compliance with the Lower Santa Fe Basin treatment requirements.

CITY OF ALACHUA CLEATHER H. HATHCOCK COMMUNITY CENTER

Amount requested: $475,000

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Robert Brannan and Sen. Ben Albritton

Money was intended to fund the construction of a new version of the community center which serves a resident population of 11,000.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL MOBILE COMMAND/HAZMAT ASSET

Amount requested: $350,000

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Yvonne Hinson and Sen. Jennifer Bradley

Money was intended to fund the replacement of a 20+ year-old HazMat response vehicle owned by Gainesville Fire Rescue.

NEWBERRY VETERANS MEMORIAL

Amount requested: $250,000

Bill Sponsor(s): Rep. Charles Clemons Sr. and Sen. Keith Perry

Money was intended to fund the building of a physical memorial with the goal of improving the mental health of veterans and educating on military history.

View the full list of requests vetoed on the state' website.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: DeSantis vetoes over $20M for Gainesville and Alachua County projects