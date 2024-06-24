After DeSantis vetoes nearly $32.6 million in Lee County projects, who are winners, losers?

In an effort to trim state spending, Gov. Ron DeSantis wielded his veto pen earlier this month, slashing nearly $32.6 million in Lee County projects from the budget lawmakers approved in March.

The $116.5 billion budget DeSantis signed includes nearly $950 million in statewide project cuts.

Some vital Lee County projects that survived include:

$15.55 million for a new Fort Myers Beach town hall and revenue replacement

$1.2 million to permanently repair Little Pine Island Bridge

$100 million in funding toward Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida SouthWestern State College programs and renovations

DeSantis approved about $15.55 million for Fort Myers Beach, including $8 million to purchase commercial property at 6231 Estero Blvd., which will become the new town hall. In 2023, Fort Myers Beach demolished its former town hall after it was deemed unusable in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"This would increase public access, which has been greatly limited since Hurricane Ian," the request for funding states. "The purpose of the project is to quickly reestablish a stable venue for town government, with a time frame of less than 8 months versus a 3-4 year build-out."

Nearly $7.5 million in remaining funds will be allocated for revenue replacement, according to a press release Wednesday.

Lee County also received $1.2 million to replace Little Pine Island Bridge, which was damaged during Hurricane Ian. The bridge serves as the sole transportation link for residents, tourists and other visitors to Pine Island, Saint James City and Bokeelia.

The funding request, submitted earlier this year, outlines project plans by the Florida Department of Transportation’s Design and Build team to enhance the bridge’s resiliency, with an estimated construction completion date of Jan. 30, 2025.

Millions in funding for Florida SouthWestern survived Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.

FGCU gets $56 million for health sciences building

This year’s budget also includes $4.1 billion and $1.7 billion in state operating funding for the State University System and Florida College System, respectively.

In Lee County, FSW secured $12 million, including:

$5.9 million to renovate the campus police headquarters

$2.4 million to enhance its radiologic technology program by expanding clinical facilities and labs

$1.5 million to create an Institute of Innovation and Emerging Technologies for collaborative research, learning and industry engagement, including robust security measures

The rest of FSW’s state funds will be allocated toward projects at its campuses outside Lee County

The state granted FGCU $88 million.

“FGCU is appreciative of the ongoing support it has received from Governor Ron DeSantis, our Florida legislators, and the Southwest Florida community,” Pamela McCabe, FGCU’s Director of Communications and Media Relations, said in an email.

DeSantis kept about $56 million to support the buildout of a FGCU academic building, a facility McCabe said will expand the school's health sciences programs and likely become home to the Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging.

Finally, FGCU was named in $32 million worth of research initiatives related to water quality, which McCabe said is a testament to the incredible research and work happening at The Water School.

Earlier this year, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo sponsored a request for funding toward renovations at FGCU’s Reed Hall and the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library and Annex. The upgrades would meet student learning standards and accommodate growing enrollment and evolving academic needs.

DeSantis vetoed the funding.

Even without funding for the renovation projects, McCabe said FGCU still has much to celebrate from the state’s budget.

These renovations weren’t the only line items DeSantis vetoed. Lee County saw $32.6 million in funding for 10 projects slashed.

“This budget delivers historic support for education, infrastructure, and conservation, yet spends less than the year before and includes major tax relief,” DeSantis said in a press release.

Estero and Cape Coral water project funding vetoed by DeSantis

Other Lee County project funding DeSantis cut include:

$4.6 million for the Estero Septic-to-Sewer Project Phase Two

$4 million for the Cape Coral Northeast Reservoir Water Transmission Main and Regional Water Supply Project

The Estero Phase 2 Septic-to-Sewer Project will replace septic tanks and package wastewater treatment plants with municipal sewer services in Estero, improving water quality in the Estero River and Estero Bay, according to a funding request. It will also extend reliable municipal drinking water and fire hydrants to several areas, enhancing public health and safety. The project reduces nutrient and bacteria pollution and ensures safer water sources for residents along Broadway Avenue in Estero and throughout Lee County.

The Cape Coral Northeast Reservoir Water Transmission Main and Regional Water Supply Project will transfer up to 1.44 billion gallons of water annually from a Charlotte County reservoir to Cape Coral's freshwater canal system for fire suppression and lawn irrigation, as outlined in a funding request. The project aims to reduce strain on the Floridian Aquifer, benefiting over 200,000 residents in Cape Coral and maintaining water levels in neighboring Lee and Charlotte Counties.

Even without the additional state funding, Cape Coral has secured about $7.6 million in grant funding for the project and plans to pursue further funding as the project moves toward construction, Kaitlyn Mullen, the City’s public information officer, said in an email.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee County projects vetoed by DeSantis: Here's what was cut