DeSantis vetoes bill that would’ve banned left-lane driving except to pass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would’ve ticketed drivers for using the left lane other than to pass or in certain other circumstances.

HB 317 would have made it a traffic infraction for driving in the furthermost left lane “except when overtaking and passing another vehicle; when preparing to exit the road, street, or highway; or when otherwise directed by an official traffic control device.”

DeSantis said the language of the bill is too broad, and would’ve resulted in drivers being ticketed up to $158 even if they’re not impeding traffic or there are little to no other cars nearby.

“In addition, the bill could potentially increase congestion in Florida’s urban areas as drivers may decide to not utilize the furthest left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed,” DeSantis wrote.

The bill unanimously passed the Florida Senate, and only three members of the Florida House voted against the bill.

