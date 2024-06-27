DeSantis vetoes bill to bolster warnings about Florida’s polluted waters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night vetoed a measure that would have increased warnings for Floridians and tourists when a beach or public waterway is polluted.

The bill required the Florida Department of Health to issue health advisories if water quality failed to meet the agency’s standards, and required closing polluted beaches “if it is deemed necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public,” according to a House staff analysis of the bill.

The measure also required municipalities and counties to notify the state health department of unsafe water quality within 24 hours and required counties to posts signs warning of unsafe waters, according to the bill.

Not only was the bill bipartisan, it sailed through both the Florida House and Senate with unanimous approval.

“Our water quality issues are not going to go away, and ignoring it is not going to solve the problem,” said Rep. Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg, who was one of the bill’s main sponsors.

“I thought there was no way the governor would veto something that was sponsored by a bipartisan slate of elected officials with unanimous approval in both chambers that would protect people’s public health,” Cross said in an interview. “Why would you veto something like that?”

In a letter explaining his veto, Gov. DeSantis argued Wednesday the measure was “ill-advised” and had a “fatal infirmity:” It gives the Florida health department authority to close state beaches, waterways and pools.

The department “should not be vested with the power to supersede local jurisdictions regarding the operation of beaches,” the governor wrote.

The health department regulates water quality at Florida beaches, and if the agency were to warn Floridians about high levels of bacteria like E. coli and fecal coliform, for instance, the measure would have required it to notify local television stations about the advisory. The point, according to the bill’s sponsors, was to make Floridians aware of unsafe conditions.

“It’s negligent for us not to tell Floridians and give them the information they need to make informed decisions,” Cross said.

Emma Haydocy, Florida policy manager for the Surfrider Foundation’s, said the group is “deeply disappointed” by the veto.

“Floridians, their families, and the hundreds of millions of people who visit our state every year will be in the dark about the risks of getting sick at the beach,” Haydocy said in a statement. “Despite this disheartening decision, we will continue to fight to protect clean water and public health in Florida, and look forward to advancing another iteration of this critical legislation for Florida beachgoers in 2025.”

It had taken legislators several years to get to the measure approved by the Legislature, and Cross said she and the other bill sponsors are committed to working on the proposed legislation again next year.