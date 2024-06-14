DeSantis vetoes arts and museum money, shocks Florida cultural organizations

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of $32 million in cultural and museum grants and related funding rattled hundreds of organizations across Florida, with critics saying the move damages an almost $3 billion engine of the state’s tourist-powered economy.

The veto was among almost $950 million worth of programs and projects slashed by DeSantis, who signed a $116.5 billion state budget Wednesday for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

But it also has left some of the 577 arts programs and 33 facilities around the state who lost anticipated dollars scrambling to plug holes.

“We’ve spent the morning cutting things,” Bari Newport, the producing artistic director at GableStage, said Thursday. The longtime theater company’s work is staged at Coral Gables’ historic Biltmore Hotel.

Veto came as a shock

The $70,500 GableStage expected to receive from the state represents just under 3% of its $2.6 million budget, Newport said. But she added that the veto came as a shock as the theater’s budget must be finalized by Monday for the new budget year starting in July.

“We have other sources of income that keep us going,” she added. “But this state money helps us support artists, fund educational programs and it keeps tickets affordable for as many people as possible.”

GableStage is among the hundreds of community-oriented theater and arts programs that were poised to receive some level of state support until Wednesday’s $32 million veto by the governor.

The state’s own analysis says nonprofit arts and culture organizations generate $2.9 billion in economic activity in Florida. They also create thousands of jobs.

The loss of state dollars could threaten the futures of some theaters, museums and county cultural groups. The veto makes little sense to critics.

An economic effect in many communities

“The state has an overall nine-to-one return on investment from these grants that generate hundreds of millions in tax revenue and fuel our local economy,” said Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Democratic state House member now running for a Central Florida Senate seat.

Smith was an advocate for such funding during his time in the Legislature. While state dollars for cultural and museum grants have rollercoastered in recent years, Smith said DeSantis’ action was unprecedented.

“This isn’t smart and makes no sense,” he concluded.

For some organizations, like Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or the Sarasota Opera Association, a lost $150,000 in cultural grant state aid may eventually be covered by other funds or donations.

But for Orlando’s MicheLee Puppets, the loss of the $38,720 it was expecting, will likely hit harder. The $85,650 heading to Gadsden Arts, Inc., now lost to Florida’s only Black-majority county, also may prove tough to make up.

Despite the veto, some museums and arts organizations managed to dodge a loss of state dollars, by being included specifically as line-items elsewhere in the budget.

DeSantis during his budget signing, for example, touted how Holocaust museums and educational centers in the state were drawing taxpayer money. Among them is $5 million for a new Holocaust Museum for Hope and Humanity in Orlando.

The governor has made culture fights and a demand for “anti-woke” state policies a central part of his political brand. But arts leaders were not ready to conclude that the veto fit into a mosaic of earlier policies in education, health and elections which alienated many in the LGBTQ and Black communities.

DeSantis was eager to hold down spending

“My understanding is the governor wanted to have a budget that was fiscally conservative, even more so than the year before,” said Jennifer Jones, executive director of the Florida Cultural Alliance, which advocates for funding for non-profits across the state.

She added, “Obviously, we can internalize and can take these things personally. Anyone could think the nature and content of funded programs would be a factor in the decision.” But Jones cautioned, “I’m not wanting to put words in someone’s mouth. Arts is a broad field in messaging and content.”

During his budget-signing Wednesday, DeSantis in fact boasted a couple of times how the state’s new $116.5 billion blueprint was below current year spending after he eliminated the almost $950 million in line items.

“This is a budget that shows it can be done,” DeSantis said about the rollback in spending.

A spokesman for the governor, Jeremy Redfern, said about the culture and museum veto, “The governor reviews every bill and appropriation that comes across his desk and uses his authority under the Florida Constitution to make veto decisions that are in the best interest of the state of Florida.”

Palm Beach County cultural projects that got approved

The villages of Wellington and Royal Palm Beach and the city of Riviera Beach each received $150,000.

The District Board of Trustees of Palm Beach State College and Lynn Conservatory of Music were approved for $150,000 and Florida Atlantic University was approved for $62,000.

The following cultural and museum grants got approved for $150,000 each:

∎ Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

∎ Palm Beach Opera

∎ Cultural Council of Palm Beach County

∎ Palm Beach Dramaworks

∎ Maltz Jupiter Theatre

∎ Norton Museum of Art

∎ The Armory Art Center

∎ Sunfest

∎ The Zoological Society of the Palm Beaches

∎ The Palm Beach Symphony Society

∎ School of the Arts Foundation

∎ Cox Science Center and Aquarium

∎ The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum

∎ Loxahatchee River Historical Society

∎ Lighthouse ArtCenter

∎ Boca Raton Museum of Art

∎ Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

∎ Center for Creative Education

∎ The Morikami

∎ Loggerhead Marinelife Center

∎ Creative City Collaborative of Delray Beach

∎ Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden

These organizations also were approved: Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia ($90,000), Digital Vibez ($35,000), Spady Cultural Heritage Museum ($57,966), The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach ($90,000), The Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches ($13,530), Resource Depot ($25,000), Centre for the Arts at Mizner Park ($25,000), Young Singers of the Palm Beaches ($90,000), The Lake Worth Playhouse ($128,434), Historical Society of Palm Beach County ($121,850), Aequalis ($40,000), Boca Raton Historical Society ($90,000), Boca Ballet Theatre Company ($125,000), Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts ($90,000), Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival ($20,000), Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens ($110,050), Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing America ($20,200), Memory Trees Corporation ($25,000), Boynton Cultural Centre ($80,500), Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center ($129,500), Ballet Palm Beach ($50,000), Lake Worth Cultural Renaissance Foundation ($12,000).

Jay Handelman, arts editor and theater critic at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune contributed to this report. John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on X at @JKennedyReport.

