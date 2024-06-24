DeSantis vetoes in arts and cultural funding need strong response from culture supporters

Last week, Governor DeSantis vetoed $32 million in arts and cultural funding to 640 organizations around the State of Florida. This included $26 million in Cultural and Museum Grants, which would have provided critical general operating support to 625 organizations, and $6 million in Cultural Facility Grants for 15 organizations. This has a $3.1 million impact on Palm Beach County (51 grants). If you combine Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the vetoes impact $12.1 million in arts and cultural grant funding. With this unprecedented action, Florida ranks at the bottom of the list in terms of state support for the arts.

The arts industry in the State of Florida is strong. According to the Arts & Economic Prosperity Study released in October by Americans for the Arts, the sector in Florida contributes $5.7 billion in annual economic impact, $1.1 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue, 91,270 jobs, and 63 million attendees annually. In Palm Beach County, the arts generate $335.3 million in economic impact and 4,360 jobs every year. The arts also influence tourism, enhance education, and have social impact. The study shows that 87% of Americans believe arts and culture are “important to their community’s quality of life and livability.”

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on June 4, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Public funding to the arts and cultural sector is critical. The state grant program is administered by the Florida Division of Arts and Culture. Every year, applications are vetted, scored, and ranked through a rigorous process, including a live panel review. Twice annual reporting is required, and all grants must be matched dollar-for-dollar by the organization, which is often leveraged through private philanthropy or other public funding sources. Data shows these grants have a 9 to 1 return on investment.

We are fortunate in Palm Beach County to have strong leadership at the state and county level. Our Tourist Development Council prioritizes arts funding through a robust grant program managed by the Cultural Council that is designed to market cultural tourism and bring visitors to the destination. The Board of County Commission recently approved funding for the planning and development of a Palm Beach County Black History Museum and a Multicultural Resources Center.

The arts are a nonpartisan issue. Our nonprofit organizations provide free services to communities, valuable educational resources, family programming, and high-quality exhibitions and performances that connect audiences. State funding is a valuable piece of an organization’s budget.

What happens next? The Cultural Council is working with the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation, Florida Cultural Alliance, Division of Arts and Culture, and our local cultural partners to create an action plan. As the chief arts advocates for Palm Beach County, our job will now be to focus resources and messaging to restore arts funding in the next legislative session

Jennifer Sullivan

Your voice matters. As we prepare for the next legislative session, your calls, emails, and letters to your House and Senate representatives will be needed. Research and vote in November for the candidates who support public funding for the arts. In the meantime, however, arts and cultural organizations need your support now – your time, talent, and treasure – as they rebound from these devastating cuts to critical operating support.

Jennifer Sullivan is senior vice president, Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: DeSantis arts and cultural vetoes require strong pushback from public