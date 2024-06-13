DeSantis vetoes $4.23 million out of $10 million proposed for Ellis Road widening
Funding for two large Space Coast transportation projects was vetoed out of the Florida budget by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed $4.23 million from a proposed $10 million allocation for pre-construction activities for a project to widen Ellis Road. That money would have come from the state transportation trust fund, according to Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, who sponsored the Ellis Road funding proposal.
The other $5.77 million remains in the budget, and comes from the state's general revenue fund.
Sirois said the reduction in funding could extend the timeline for completion of the $80 million project.
But Sirois added that he is pleased that there remains $5.77 million for the project in the just-signed 2024-25 budget. He said he would work to secure more funding in the next budget year as well.
DeSantis also vetoed $5 million for modernizing the operations facilities at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.
Among other Brevard County projects that fell victim to the governor's $949.6 million in vetoes statewide were:
$2.5 million for a Technical Agricultural Operations Program at Astronaut High School in Titusville.
$1.75 million for renovations to the Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center in Cocoa.
$668,000 for the Inspiring and Developing the Future Florida Aerospace Workforce Program for grades K-12 at Kennedy Space Center.
$650,000 for the second phase of a Cape Canaveral Light Station reconstruction project.
$600,000 for a Medal of Honor Tribute at the Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island.
$588,000 for a public safety complex and emergency operations center in Palm Bay, on a city-owned, 13-acre site at the southwest intersection of Malabar Road and St. Johns Heritage Parkway.
$55,000 for repairs and upgrades to the Sendler Education Outpost at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
What made it into the budget
But a number of other Brevard County projects made the 2024-25 state budget, which totaled $116.5 billion.
That includes two major projects at local colleges — $10 million for an Advanced Technologies Center at Eastern Florida State College and $5 million for an AeroSpace CyberSecurity Engineering Development project at Florida Institute of Technology.
Other Brevard projects that received funding in the budget included these:
Economic development
$11 million for the Operation New Hope Ready4Work Re-Entry Program (funding shared with Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and St. Johns counties).
$225,000 for a Manufacturing Talent Asset Pipeline program.
Education
$2.625 million for expansion of the Brevard Adult & Community Education Career Technical Center.
Health
$2.06 million for a state hospital diversion program at Circles of Care.
$975,000 for a Who We Play For sudden cardiac arrest prevention program.
$650,000 for the Lifetime Counseling Center's Thrive Within Program.
$300,000 for a Brevard Adults with Disabilities program.
Housing
$250,000 for a veterans' housing and homeless intervention program.
Public safety
$1.25 million for a Florida Law Enforcement Education Initiative, a training program that would be based at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum complex in Titusville.
$316,000 for a domestic violence offender monitoring program (funding shared with Seminole County).
Transportation
$223,000 for implementation of a Port Canaveral inlet management plan.
Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Ellis Road widening state funding reduced by $4.23M with DeSantis veto