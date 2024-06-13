DeSantis vetoes $4.23 million out of $10 million proposed for Ellis Road widening

Funding for two large Space Coast transportation projects was vetoed out of the Florida budget by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed $4.23 million from a proposed $10 million allocation for pre-construction activities for a project to widen Ellis Road. That money would have come from the state transportation trust fund, according to Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, who sponsored the Ellis Road funding proposal.

The other $5.77 million remains in the budget, and comes from the state's general revenue fund.

The widening of Ellis Road from John Rodes Boulevard to Wickham Road is a top priority of the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

Sirois said the reduction in funding could extend the timeline for completion of the $80 million project.

But Sirois added that he is pleased that there remains $5.77 million for the project in the just-signed 2024-25 budget. He said he would work to secure more funding in the next budget year as well.

DeSantis also vetoed $5 million for modernizing the operations facilities at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

Among other Brevard County projects that fell victim to the governor's $949.6 million in vetoes statewide were:

$2.5 million for a Technical Agricultural Operations Program at Astronaut High School in Titusville.

$1.75 million for renovations to the Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center in Cocoa.

$668,000 for the Inspiring and Developing the Future Florida Aerospace Workforce Program for grades K-12 at Kennedy Space Center.

$650,000 for the second phase of a Cape Canaveral Light Station reconstruction project.

$600,000 for a Medal of Honor Tribute at the Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island.

$588,000 for a public safety complex and emergency operations center in Palm Bay, on a city-owned, 13-acre site at the southwest intersection of Malabar Road and St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

$55,000 for repairs and upgrades to the Sendler Education Outpost at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

What made it into the budget

But a number of other Brevard County projects made the 2024-25 state budget, which totaled $116.5 billion.

That includes two major projects at local colleges — $10 million for an Advanced Technologies Center at Eastern Florida State College and $5 million for an AeroSpace CyberSecurity Engineering Development project at Florida Institute of Technology.

Other Brevard projects that received funding in the budget included these:

Economic development

$11 million for the Operation New Hope Ready4Work Re-Entry Program (funding shared with Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and St. Johns counties).

$225,000 for a Manufacturing Talent Asset Pipeline program.

Education

$2.625 million for expansion of the Brevard Adult & Community Education Career Technical Center.

Health

$2.06 million for a state hospital diversion program at Circles of Care.

$975,000 for a Who We Play For sudden cardiac arrest prevention program.

$650,000 for the Lifetime Counseling Center's Thrive Within Program.

$300,000 for a Brevard Adults with Disabilities program.

Housing

$250,000 for a veterans' housing and homeless intervention program.

Public safety

$1.25 million for a Florida Law Enforcement Education Initiative, a training program that would be based at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum complex in Titusville.

$316,000 for a domestic violence offender monitoring program (funding shared with Seminole County).

Transportation

$223,000 for implementation of a Port Canaveral inlet management plan.

