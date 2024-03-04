After DeSantis veto, Florida Senate passes modified social media minor ban

After Gov. Ron DeSantis' Friday veto on a bill banning social media for minors younger than 16, the Florida Senate began the last week of the legislative session passing similar, slightly less sweeping restrictions.

Senators approved an amendment to a replacement bill (HB 3) on Monday morning that keeps the minor ban for "addictive" platforms — but has an exception for 14- and 15-year-olds who get a parent's permission.

The senators then approved the bill itself, which also requires age verification for pornographic website viewership. It passed with a bipartisan 30-5 vote.

"We have to do something, and we can't stand by any longer and allow these companies to own our children with this terrible content," Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, the bill sponsor, citing concerns about the mental health effects of social media and sexual exploitation of children.

The five votes against all came from Democrats, who said that despite the changes they still doubted the legislation's constitutionality and accused it of government overreach.

"I think this a well-intentioned bill, but we cannot teach people how to be parents ... I wasn't elected to come and run your household," said Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach. "There have been no courts that have upheld anything like this. To think that we will be the standard bearer or the first to do that is a little bit presumptuous."

The bill now goes to the House, which must approve it before it can go to the governor.

The permission exception is a concession to DeSantis' parental rights and legal concerns. And it's a big one, considering how House Speaker Paul Renner, who pushed the bill as his top priority this session, previously said such an exception was "impractical" and that the “irreparable harm” caused by social media was too great to ignore.

In a rare split from a governor who has wielded unprecedented power over his legislative allies, lawmakers passed the original bill (HB 1) last month despite critiques from DeSantis. But, lawmakers weren't willing to further flex by overriding his veto, which would have required "yes" votes from two-thirds of both chambers.

Renner now is saying the new version is the "better" one, more likely to get broad public approval and survive expected legal challenges. Similar measures, which have parental rights exceptions, have stalled in other states.

The Senate bill supporters agreed.

"I'm back in front of you today with what I think is a great product in terms of the way in which we look to get these issues in front of the courts," Grall said on Monday.

The new legislation bulks up the civil penalties against social media companies that run afoul of the restrictions. It also gets rid of the original's age verification requirements for social media, which had created legal and data privacy concerns.

Bill proponents say that age verification isn't necessary, since the potential penalties will "incentivize" companies to find a way to keep minors off.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Senate OKs modified social media minor ban after DeSantis veto