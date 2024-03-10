DeSantis is systematically silencing part of America. We must act now to stop him. Guestview

In February 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis released his book, "The Courage to be Free: A Blueprint for America's Survival." While the title suggests a noble cause, the content and actions of the governor raise serious questions about the true meaning of freedom and courage in his vision for America. DeSantis' blueprint appears to be a systematic effort to disenfranchise and silence significant portions of the American population, particularly in the state of Florida.

One of the most alarming aspects of DeSantis's agenda is the apparent attempt to water down the history of Black Americans from educational curricula. This begs the question: does America's survival, as envisioned by DeSantis, require the whitewashing of our nation's complex and often painful history? My lived experience of growing up in the South during the Jim Crow era suggests that rather than ignore our shared history, we would be better served by learning from our mistakes rather than forging a deeper divide.

The withdrawal of funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at state institutions of higher learning has resulted in the firing of DEI employees at the University of Florida and the removal of Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez, former diversity officer at New College of Florida. These are just two examples of how DeSantis is using his power to silence voices that champion inclusivity and equality. The Equity Project Alliance values the collective voices of all people to create a more equitable and just society. As Rosario-Hernandez poignantly stated, "I am the first casualty in many ways." This chilling statement serves as a warning of the potential consequences for those who dare to stand up against DeSantis's agenda.

The actions of Florida legislators have created an atmosphere of alarm and anxiety among educators in Florida. A recent survey conducted by the University of Florida found that over 60% of Florida teachers felt uncomfortable discussing race-related topics in their classrooms, while nearly half of the students surveyed believed that their education had been negatively impacted by the state's restrictive policies. Many teachers are afraid to speak out against these policies, fearing that they may lose their livelihoods as a result. The suppression of free speech and open dialogue are in direct opposition to the very principles of democracy and freedom that America was built upon.Florida Rep. Dianne "Ms. Dee" Hart (District 63) aptly summarized the situation when she said, "We can't call ourselves the 'free State of Florida' when children aren't free to learn the truth of their history and see the diversity of humanity." The systematic erosion of freedoms in Florida is not only a concern for the state's residents but for all Americans who value the principles of liberty and justice.It is time for the people of Florida and the United States as a whole to take a stand. We must hold our political leaders accountable for their actions and demand that they uphold the rights and freedoms of all citizens, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background. As President Lincoln so eloquently stated, "government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." It is our civic duty to ensure that this vision of democracy remains a reality, not just a distant memory.

The gradual erosion of freedom in Florida is a clarion call to action. We must not sit idly by as the rights and liberties of our fellow Americans are systematically stripped away. It is time to stand united in the face of oppression and demand that our leaders uphold the principles of freedom, equality and justice for all. Only then can we truly claim to be a nation of the free and the brave. Now more than ever is the time to act. Vote as if your freedom depends on it – it very well might.

Lusharon Wiley, Ed.D., is executive director of Equity Project Alliance, based in Pensacola.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: DeSantis is systematically silencing part of America | Guestview