DeSantis slashes $68.8 million from state budget in projects for Miami-Dade and Broward
Local programs in Miami-Dade and Broward focused on youth crime prevention, pedestrian safety and water quality were among the dozens of projects cut by Gov. Ron DeSantis from the state budget passed by lawmakers this year.
Florida’s two largest counties saw $68.8 million in local funding requests struck from the budget by DeSantis’ veto pen. But the two counties also kept a lot of money: $3.5 billion out of the nearly $3.6 billion they requested. The governor issued nearly $1 billion in line items vetoes in total statewide from the $116.5 billion 2024-25 budget.
Among the more than $200 million in total water project vetoes statewide, $18.1 million came from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday that he didn’t oppose the requests but wanted local communities to ask for the money through the state Department of Environmental Protection.
At least $500 million is available in the state’s program, DeSantis said.
“All those needs will be met,” DeSantis added.
Among the Miami-Dade projects preserved are $3 million for the David Beckham commercial complex and soccer stadium, $50,000 for the Miami Diaper Bank’s Mobile Diaper Pantry Program, and $100 million for a medical center located on Florida International University’s campus.
The largest cuts to both counties include $2.8 million for Florida International University’s Traffic Analytic Solution project, $2.5 million for the Miami South Golden Pines Street Improvements project, and $2.2 million for Broward County’s WIN project, which provides a specialized curriculum for high-school student athletes focusing on financial literacy.
DeSantis also cut projects in both Broward and Miami-Dade to help low-income people fight foreclosures and a PortMiami workforce needs assessment to help mitigate a shortage of skilled employees.
Below are all vetoes for these two counties. If you want to know more about a specific program, click on the House or Senate funding request next to the project title to see the original ask, as well as the lawmaker who initiated it.
BROWARD COUNTY VETOES Total = $23 M
Index
Project Title
Total
1
$2,247,948
2
Regional Entrepreneurship Centers and Small Business Loan Fund (HF 1488) (SF 1258)
$2,000,000
3
City of Fort Lauderdale Sidewalk Repairs & ADA Upgrades (HF 2500) (SF 2015)
$1,500,000
4
$1,000,000
5
Dixie Highway Safety and Resilience Project (HF 2016) (SF 1161)
$1,000,000
6
Lauderdale By The Sea Public Safety Facility Design (HF 2205) (SF 2144)
$1,000,000
7
City of Coral Springs - Everglades Greenway Loop (HF 2859) (SF 2805)
$800,000
8
Lauderhill Lift Station #25 Reconstruction Relocation (HF 2376) (SF 2665)
$750,000
9
94th Avenue Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Improvements - Tamarac (HF 1730) (SF 2364)
$716,533
10
Town of Pembroke Park Hardening / Mitigation Improvements for Town -Police Facility (HF 1249) / (SF 1170)
$562,000
11
Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Repairs (HF 1325) (SF 1044)
$550,000
12
Weston Wastewater Lift Stations Hardening and Rehabilitation (HF 1840) (SF 1412)
$550,000
13
Miramar Town Center - Pedestrian Underpass (HF 2683) (SF 1836)
$500,000
14
$500,000
15
City of Coral Springs - Public Safety Improvements (HF 1261) / (SF 1990)
$500,000
16
Wilton Manors Transparency In Public Safety Project (HF 2496) / (SF 2821)
$500,000
17
Old Plantation Water Control District Stormwater Pump Stations Rehabilitation and Automation (HF 1578) (SF 1088)
$500,000
18
Pompano Beach NW 16th Lane Stormwater Project (HF 1896) (SF 1006)
$500,000
19
Crockett Foundation, Inc. Innovation Lab (HF 2025) (SF 1111)
$500,000
20
Cooper City Hiatus Road Traffic Safety Improvement - Phase II (HF 1771) (SF 3056)
$470,000
21
Southwest Ranches SW 163rd Avenue Drainage Improvement (HF 1541) (SF 1104)
$435,080
22
Pembroke Pines Utility Emergency Operations Center (HF 2685) (SF 2052)
$400,000
23
Sunrise Fire Rescue Regional Highway Response Equipment (HF 2855) (SF 2204)
$400,000
24
City of Hollywood - New Police Headquarters Backup Generator (HF 1593) (SF 1058)
$400,000
25
Lauderdale Lakes Fire Station Walk-in Triage Phase (HF 2783) (SF 1672)
$389,000
26
Hillsboro Beach Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project (HF 2505) (SF 3266)
$375,000
27
Margate Front Line Rescue and Aerial Truck (HF 1223) (SF 1693)
$372,007
28
$320,000
29
Margate 800MHz Radio Tower Repair Upgrades (HF 1222) (SF 1308)
$300,000
30
Miramar Citywide Streetlight Improvements (HF 2335) (SF 1835)
$300,000
31
City of West Park Youth Crime Prevention Program (HF 2336) (SF 2493)
$300,000
32
Parkland Fire Rescue and Alarm Control Panel Improvements (HF 1148) (SF 2871)
$250,000
33
Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida - Condo & HOA Foreclosure Defense Pilot Project (HF 2325) / (SF 1158)
$250,000
34
$250,000
35
Broward County Student Athlete Mentoring Expansion Program (HF 2207) (SF 1334)
$250,000
36
North Lauderdale Regional Training & Emergency Operations Center (HF 2046) (SF 3462)
$250,000
37
Miramar Real Time Crime Center Phase III (HF 2682) / (SF 1541)
$200,000
38
Thomas D. Stephanis Boys & Girls Club Teen Center/Facility Improvements (HF 1776) (SF 1649)
$200,000
39
Davie - Shenandoah Drainage Improvements (HF 3292) (SF 2054)
$200,000
40
Fellowship Recovery Community - Peer Specialists Recovery Support (HF 1579)
$120,000
41
Broward Sheriff’s Office Substance Use Disorder Co-Responder Program (HF 2374)
$82,375
42
Dellenbach Foundation Fresh Start Program (HF 2917) (SF 2817)
$81,000
43
Coconut Creek South Potable Water Line Retrofit Project (HF 2056) (SF 2840)
$75,000
44
Riverland Road Traffic Safety Improvements - Fort Lauderdale (HF 2786) (SF 2721)
$60,000
45
Miramar Real Time Crime Center Phase III (HF 2682) / (SF 1541)
$50,000
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY VETOES: Total = $45.8 M
Index
Project Title
Total
1
Florida International University - Traffic Analytic Solution (HF 3662) (SF 3697)
$2,775,000
2
Miami South Golden Pines Street Improvements (HF 2847) (SF 1319)
$2,500,000
3
St. Thomas University - Institute of Law, Liberty & Capitalism (HF 2787) (SF 3562)
$2,172,500
4
Citrus Grove School Pedestrian Safety Initiative (HF 2116) (SF 1479)
$1,978,000
5
Hialeah Gardens South District Water Main Improvements (HF 2788) (SF 1739)
$1,500,000
6
South Miami Septic to Sewer Conversion Sub Area K (HF 2570) (SF 2331)
$1,500,000
7
North Miami Beach Traffic Calming Projects (HF 3651) (SF 2744)
$1,400,000
8
Miami-Dade County Eviction Prevention Program (HF 2681) (SF 1552)
$1,349,190
9
Triangle Park and Children’s Academy Pedestrian Safety Initiative (HF 1035) (SF 1081)
$1,200,000
10
Doral Police Department Mobile Command Vehicle (HF 2875) / (SF 1837)
$1,000,000
11
Miami-Dade County Senior Congregate Meals (HF 3431) (SF 2803)
$1,000,000
12
Miami Springs - Miller Drive Roadway Improvements (HF 3144) (SF 1722)
$1,000,000
13
$1,000,000
14
West Miami Potable Water System Improvements Phase V (HF 2529) (SF 1160)
$1,000,000
15
$1,000,000
16
Miami-Dade County - Anti-Violence Initiative: Community Healing & Mental Health (HF 1155) (SF 1598)
$990,000
17
Hialeah Wastewater Improvements Pump Station 006 (HF 2452) (SF 1968)
$960,000
18
Coral Gables Citywide Sidewalk Construction and Replacement (HF 2534) (SF 1798)
$800,000
19
$800,000
20
$750,000
21
$750,000
22
The South Dade Trail Multi-Use/Mobility Corridor (HF 1513) (SF 1804)
$750,000
23
Virginia Gardens Village Phase II Central Drainage Improvements (HF 3146) (SF 1711)
$700,000
24
Southwest Social Services (recurring base appropriations project)
$653,501
25
Miami Lakes - NW 154th Street Turn Lane Extension Transportation Improvements (HF 1349) (SF 2807)
$630,000
26
Village of Virginia Gardens Roadway Improvements (HF 3141) (SF 2740)
$600,000
27
West Perrine - Faith Based Support for Youth Activities & Feeding Elders (HF 2395) (SF 2557)
$600,000
28
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department Eureka Station 71 (HF 2115) (SF 1704)
$500,000
29
South Miami Police Department Radio Upgrade Program (HF 2980) / (SF 1824)
$500,000
30
Cuban American Bar Association Pro Bono Project, Inc. (HF 1074) / (SF 1025)
$500,000
31
Sweetwater Roadway and Drainage Improvements (HF 2725) (SF 1736)
$500,000
32
MACTown Main Campus Residential Hardening and Security Upgrades (HF 2292) (SF 2743)
$500,000
33
Miami Gardens Leslie Estates Road/Drainage Project (HF 2687) (SF 2066)
$500,000
34
Miami Lakes Septic To Sewer Phase 1 Project (HF 2450) (SF 1690)
$500,000
35
Miami-Dade County Bird Road Commercial Corridor Sewer Extension Project (HF 2464) (SF 2328)
$500,000
36
$482,528
37
$450,000
38
North Bay Village - Harbor Island Roadway Improvements (HF 1819) (SF 1679)
$425,000
39
North Bay Village Island Wastewater Pump Station Phase III (HF 2135) (SF 1876)
$425,000
40
Emergency Response, Reunification, and Cultural Center Security Upgrades (HF 3133) (SF 3574)
$400,000
41
Indian Creek Village Island Bridge Project Phase 1 (HF 3103) (SF 1123)
$400,000
42
Biscayne Park Storm Drain Installation Phases 1B, 2 and 3 (HF 1271) (SF 1178)
$400,000
43
Miami-Dade Roadway Resurfacing Project - SW 160 Street (HF 1987) (SF 1805)
$387,500
44
Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Improvements - Grand Avenue and Douglas Road (HF 3246) (SF 1810)
$375,000
45
Miami Bridge Host Homes Program for Homeless Youth (HF 2455) (SF 2854)
$350,000
46
Florida’s Historical Deeds - Preserving Early Property Records (HF 1806) (SF 3556)
$350,000
47
Coral Gables Golden Gate Stormwater Improvement Project (HF 3217) (SF 1797)
$350,000
48
$350,000
49
Arthur & Polly Mays 6-12 Conservatory of the Arts (HF 2150) (SF 2560)
$300,000
50
Cuban American Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services - Low Income HOA and Condominium Foreclosure Defense Pilot (HF 2844) / (SF 1769)
$300,000
51
Coral Gables Comprehensive Water Quality Assessment (HF 2535) (SF 2333)
$300,000
52
Virginia Gardens Village Pump Station Rehabilitation Storm Water Master Plan GIS Update (HF 3145) (SF 1712)
$300,000
53
Village of Key Biscayne - Emergency Management Planning, Training and Exercise (HF 1645) (SF 1611)
$250,000
54
Banyan Health System - Dade Chase Facility for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Beds (HF 1150) (SF 2475)
$250,000
55
Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Improvements - SW 2 Street (HF 1137) (SF 2626)
$250,000
56
Hialeah Housing Authority Elderly Affordable Housing - Hoffman Gardens Phase II (HF 3350) (SF 1748)
$250,000
57
City of Doral - Complete Streets Program (HF 2504) (SF 1741)
$250,000
58
Miami-Dade County Saint Thomas School Sewer Service Extension and Road Improvements Project (HF 2466) (SF 2339)
$250,000
59
Miami-Dade County Stormwater Drainage Improvement Project for NW 39 St From NW 29 Ave to NW 30 Ave (HF 2836) (SF 2846)
$250,000
60
South Miami - Manor Lane Culvert Replacement & Bridge Repairs (HF 3243) (SF 1613)
$235,000
61
Crandon Boulevard - Multimodal Traffic Flow and Safety Improvements (HF 1646) (SF 1793)
$212,500
62
$200,000
63
Voices for Children Foundation - Foster Home Diversion and Mental Health Programs (HF 1024) (SF 1581)
$200,000
64
Surfside - Inclusive Mobility and Accessibility Enhancement Project (HF 3096) (SF 2849)
$200,000
65
Jewish Community Services of Florida - Miami-Dade/Monroe Crisis Helpline Equity (HF 1471) (SF 1515)
$180,000
66
Non-Vehicular Traffic Lane Safety Hardening Project (HF 1036) (SF 2330)
$150,000
67
Village of Key Biscayne Traffic Data Analysis (HF 1642) (SF 1794)
$137,500
68
SFHCC Minority Education Enrichment Program (HF 2640) (SF 2559)
$125,000
69
H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Everyday) Mission (HF 2778) (SF 1721)
$105,000
70
$100,000
71
Casa Valentina - Foster Care to Independent Living (HF 1552) (SF 1591)
$100,000
72
Here’s Help Residential - RISE Project for Infrastructure and Security Enhancements (HF 2418) (SF 1086)
$100,000
73
Aventura Police and Emergency Response Radio Replacement & Conversion (HF 1938) (SF 2019)
$100,000
74
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue - Telehandler Replacement (HF 1335) (SF 1697)
$87,500
75
$75,000
76
$75,000
Times/Herald staff reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.