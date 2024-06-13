DeSantis slashes $68.8 million from state budget in projects for Miami-Dade and Broward

Local programs in Miami-Dade and Broward focused on youth crime prevention, pedestrian safety and water quality were among the dozens of projects cut by Gov. Ron DeSantis from the state budget passed by lawmakers this year.

Florida’s two largest counties saw $68.8 million in local funding requests struck from the budget by DeSantis’ veto pen. But the two counties also kept a lot of money: $3.5 billion out of the nearly $3.6 billion they requested. The governor issued nearly $1 billion in line items vetoes in total statewide from the $116.5 billion 2024-25 budget.

Among the more than $200 million in total water project vetoes statewide, $18.1 million came from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday that he didn’t oppose the requests but wanted local communities to ask for the money through the state Department of Environmental Protection.

At least $500 million is available in the state’s program, DeSantis said.

“All those needs will be met,” DeSantis added.

Among the Miami-Dade projects preserved are $3 million for the David Beckham commercial complex and soccer stadium, $50,000 for the Miami Diaper Bank’s Mobile Diaper Pantry Program, and $100 million for a medical center located on Florida International University’s campus.

The largest cuts to both counties include $2.8 million for Florida International University’s Traffic Analytic Solution project, $2.5 million for the Miami South Golden Pines Street Improvements project, and $2.2 million for Broward County’s WIN project, which provides a specialized curriculum for high-school student athletes focusing on financial literacy.

DeSantis also cut projects in both Broward and Miami-Dade to help low-income people fight foreclosures and a PortMiami workforce needs assessment to help mitigate a shortage of skilled employees.

Below are all vetoes for these two counties. If you want to know more about a specific program, click on the House or Senate funding request next to the project title to see the original ask, as well as the lawmaker who initiated it.

BROWARD COUNTY VETOES Total = $23 M

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY VETOES: Total = $45.8 M

Times/Herald staff reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.