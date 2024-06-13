DeSantis slashes $68.8 million from state budget in projects for Miami-Dade and Broward

Local programs in Miami-Dade and Broward focused on youth crime prevention, pedestrian safety and water quality were among the dozens of projects cut by Gov. Ron DeSantis from the state budget passed by lawmakers this year.

Florida’s two largest counties saw $68.8 million in local funding requests struck from the budget by DeSantis’ veto pen. But the two counties also kept a lot of money: $3.5 billion out of the nearly $3.6 billion they requested. The governor issued nearly $1 billion in line items vetoes in total statewide from the $116.5 billion 2024-25 budget.

Among the more than $200 million in total water project vetoes statewide, $18.1 million came from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday that he didn’t oppose the requests but wanted local communities to ask for the money through the state Department of Environmental Protection.

At least $500 million is available in the state’s program, DeSantis said.

“All those needs will be met,” DeSantis added.

Among the Miami-Dade projects preserved are $3 million for the David Beckham commercial complex and soccer stadium, $50,000 for the Miami Diaper Bank’s Mobile Diaper Pantry Program, and $100 million for a medical center located on Florida International University’s campus.

The largest cuts to both counties include $2.8 million for Florida International University’s Traffic Analytic Solution project, $2.5 million for the Miami South Golden Pines Street Improvements project, and $2.2 million for Broward County’s WIN project, which provides a specialized curriculum for high-school student athletes focusing on financial literacy.

DeSantis also cut projects in both Broward and Miami-Dade to help low-income people fight foreclosures and a PortMiami workforce needs assessment to help mitigate a shortage of skilled employees.

Below are all vetoes for these two counties. If you want to know more about a specific program, click on the House or Senate funding request next to the project title to see the original ask, as well as the lawmaker who initiated it.

BROWARD COUNTY VETOES Total = $23 M

1

WIN Florida (HF 2074) (SF 1655)

$2,247,948

2

Regional Entrepreneurship Centers and Small Business Loan Fund (HF 1488) (SF 1258)

$2,000,000

3

City of Fort Lauderdale Sidewalk Repairs & ADA Upgrades (HF 2500) (SF 2015)

$1,500,000

4

Sickle Cell Registry II (HF 3308) (SF 3052)

$1,000,000

5

Dixie Highway Safety and Resilience Project (HF 2016) (SF 1161)

$1,000,000

6

Lauderdale By The Sea Public Safety Facility Design (HF 2205) (SF 2144)

$1,000,000

7

City of Coral Springs - Everglades Greenway Loop (HF 2859) (SF 2805)

$800,000

8

Lauderhill Lift Station #25 Reconstruction Relocation (HF 2376) (SF 2665)

$750,000

9

94th Avenue Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Improvements - Tamarac (HF 1730) (SF 2364)

$716,533

10

Town of Pembroke Park Hardening / Mitigation Improvements for Town -Police Facility (HF 1249) / (SF 1170)

$562,000

11

Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Repairs (HF 1325) (SF 1044)

$550,000

12

Weston Wastewater Lift Stations Hardening and Rehabilitation (HF 1840) (SF 1412)

$550,000

13

Miramar Town Center - Pedestrian Underpass (HF 2683) (SF 1836)

$500,000

14

Veterans United for Housing (HF 2270) (SF 2143)

$500,000

15

City of Coral Springs - Public Safety Improvements (HF 1261) / (SF 1990)

$500,000

16

Wilton Manors Transparency In Public Safety Project (HF 2496) / (SF 2821)

$500,000

17

Old Plantation Water Control District Stormwater Pump Stations Rehabilitation and Automation (HF 1578) (SF 1088)

$500,000

18

Pompano Beach NW 16th Lane Stormwater Project (HF 1896) (SF 1006)

$500,000

19

Crockett Foundation, Inc. Innovation Lab (HF 2025) (SF 1111)

$500,000

20

Cooper City Hiatus Road Traffic Safety Improvement - Phase II (HF 1771) (SF 3056)

$470,000

21

Southwest Ranches SW 163rd Avenue Drainage Improvement (HF 1541) (SF 1104)

$435,080

22

Pembroke Pines Utility Emergency Operations Center (HF 2685) (SF 2052)

$400,000

23

Sunrise Fire Rescue Regional Highway Response Equipment (HF 2855) (SF 2204)

$400,000

24

City of Hollywood - New Police Headquarters Backup Generator (HF 1593) (SF 1058)

$400,000

25

Lauderdale Lakes Fire Station Walk-in Triage Phase (HF 2783) (SF 1672)

$389,000

26

Hillsboro Beach Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project (HF 2505) (SF 3266)

$375,000

27

Margate Front Line Rescue and Aerial Truck (HF 1223) (SF 1693)

$372,007

28

NE 28th Street Bridge Replacement (HF 2195) (SF 1538)

$320,000

29

Margate 800MHz Radio Tower Repair Upgrades (HF 1222) (SF 1308)

$300,000

30

Miramar Citywide Streetlight Improvements (HF 2335) (SF 1835)

$300,000

31

City of West Park Youth Crime Prevention Program (HF 2336) (SF 2493)

$300,000

32

Parkland Fire Rescue and Alarm Control Panel Improvements (HF 1148) (SF 2871)

$250,000

33

Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida - Condo & HOA Foreclosure Defense Pilot Project (HF 2325) / (SF 1158)

$250,000

34

Broward Senior Support Services (BSSS) (HF 1441) (SF 1135)

$250,000

35

Broward County Student Athlete Mentoring Expansion Program (HF 2207) (SF 1334)

$250,000

36

North Lauderdale Regional Training & Emergency Operations Center (HF 2046) (SF 3462)

$250,000

37

Miramar Real Time Crime Center Phase III (HF 2682) / (SF 1541)

$200,000

38

Thomas D. Stephanis Boys & Girls Club Teen Center/Facility Improvements (HF 1776) (SF 1649)

$200,000

39

Davie - Shenandoah Drainage Improvements (HF 3292) (SF 2054)

$200,000

40

Fellowship Recovery Community - Peer Specialists Recovery Support (HF 1579)

$120,000

41

Broward Sheriff’s Office Substance Use Disorder Co-Responder Program (HF 2374)

$82,375

42

Dellenbach Foundation Fresh Start Program (HF 2917) (SF 2817)

$81,000

43

Coconut Creek South Potable Water Line Retrofit Project (HF 2056) (SF 2840)

$75,000

44

Riverland Road Traffic Safety Improvements - Fort Lauderdale (HF 2786) (SF 2721)

$60,000

45

Miramar Real Time Crime Center Phase III (HF 2682) / (SF 1541)

$50,000

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY VETOES: Total = $45.8 M

1

Florida International University - Traffic Analytic Solution (HF 3662) (SF 3697)

$2,775,000

2

Miami South Golden Pines Street Improvements (HF 2847) (SF 1319)

$2,500,000

3

St. Thomas University - Institute of Law, Liberty & Capitalism (HF 2787) (SF 3562)

$2,172,500

4

Citrus Grove School Pedestrian Safety Initiative (HF 2116) (SF 1479)

$1,978,000

5

Hialeah Gardens South District Water Main Improvements (HF 2788) (SF 1739)

$1,500,000

6

South Miami Septic to Sewer Conversion Sub Area K (HF 2570) (SF 2331)

$1,500,000

7

North Miami Beach Traffic Calming Projects (HF 3651) (SF 2744)

$1,400,000

8

Miami-Dade County Eviction Prevention Program (HF 2681) (SF 1552)

$1,349,190

9

Triangle Park and Children’s Academy Pedestrian Safety Initiative (HF 1035) (SF 1081)

$1,200,000

10

Doral Police Department Mobile Command Vehicle (HF 2875) / (SF 1837)

$1,000,000

11

Miami-Dade County Senior Congregate Meals (HF 3431) (SF 2803)

$1,000,000

12

Miami Springs - Miller Drive Roadway Improvements (HF 3144) (SF 1722)

$1,000,000

13

Homestead Septic to Sewer Conversion (HF 1912) (SF 1760)

$1,000,000

14

West Miami Potable Water System Improvements Phase V (HF 2529) (SF 1160)

$1,000,000

15

BLUE Missions REACH Program (HF 2185) (SF 3123)

$1,000,000

16

Miami-Dade County - Anti-Violence Initiative: Community Healing & Mental Health (HF 1155) (SF 1598)

$990,000

17

Hialeah Wastewater Improvements Pump Station 006 (HF 2452) (SF 1968)

$960,000

18

Coral Gables Citywide Sidewalk Construction and Replacement (HF 2534) (SF 1798)

$800,000

19

South Miami - Bike Lanes Project (HF 2571) (SF 1612)

$800,000

20

NW/NE 71st Street Roadway Improvements (HF 2045) (SF 2766)

$750,000

21

Hope for Grateful Hearts (HF 1166) (SF 3132)

$750,000

22

The South Dade Trail Multi-Use/Mobility Corridor (HF 1513) (SF 1804)

$750,000

23

Virginia Gardens Village Phase II Central Drainage Improvements (HF 3146) (SF 1711)

$700,000

24

Southwest Social Services (recurring base appropriations project)

$653,501

25

Miami Lakes - NW 154th Street Turn Lane Extension Transportation Improvements (HF 1349) (SF 2807)

$630,000

26

Village of Virginia Gardens Roadway Improvements (HF 3141) (SF 2740)

$600,000

27

West Perrine - Faith Based Support for Youth Activities & Feeding Elders (HF 2395) (SF 2557)

$600,000

28

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department Eureka Station 71 (HF 2115) (SF 1704)

$500,000

29

South Miami Police Department Radio Upgrade Program (HF 2980) / (SF 1824)

$500,000

30

Cuban American Bar Association Pro Bono Project, Inc. (HF 1074) / (SF 1025)

$500,000

31

Sweetwater Roadway and Drainage Improvements (HF 2725) (SF 1736)

$500,000

32

MACTown Main Campus Residential Hardening and Security Upgrades (HF 2292) (SF 2743)

$500,000

33

Miami Gardens Leslie Estates Road/Drainage Project (HF 2687) (SF 2066)

$500,000

34

Miami Lakes Septic To Sewer Phase 1 Project (HF 2450) (SF 1690)

$500,000

35

Miami-Dade County Bird Road Commercial Corridor Sewer Extension Project (HF 2464) (SF 2328)

$500,000

36

El Portal Police Department Upgrades (HF 3121) (SF 1700)

$482,528

37

Miami Riverside Park Renovations (HF 2432) (SF 3453)

$450,000

38

North Bay Village - Harbor Island Roadway Improvements (HF 1819) (SF 1679)

$425,000

39

North Bay Village Island Wastewater Pump Station Phase III (HF 2135) (SF 1876)

$425,000

40

Emergency Response, Reunification, and Cultural Center Security Upgrades (HF 3133) (SF 3574)

$400,000

41

Indian Creek Village Island Bridge Project Phase 1 (HF 3103) (SF 1123)

$400,000

42

Biscayne Park Storm Drain Installation Phases 1B, 2 and 3 (HF 1271) (SF 1178)

$400,000

43

Miami-Dade Roadway Resurfacing Project - SW 160 Street (HF 1987) (SF 1805)

$387,500

44

Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Improvements - Grand Avenue and Douglas Road (HF 3246) (SF 1810)

$375,000

45

Miami Bridge Host Homes Program for Homeless Youth (HF 2455) (SF 2854)

$350,000

46

Florida’s Historical Deeds - Preserving Early Property Records (HF 1806) (SF 3556)

$350,000

47

Coral Gables Golden Gate Stormwater Improvement Project (HF 3217) (SF 1797)

$350,000

48

Pinecrest Stormwater Improvements (HF 1721) (SF 1606)

$350,000

49

Arthur & Polly Mays 6-12 Conservatory of the Arts (HF 2150) (SF 2560)

$300,000

50

Cuban American Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services - Low Income HOA and Condominium Foreclosure Defense Pilot (HF 2844) / (SF 1769)

$300,000

51

Coral Gables Comprehensive Water Quality Assessment (HF 2535) (SF 2333)

$300,000

52

Virginia Gardens Village Pump Station Rehabilitation Storm Water Master Plan GIS Update (HF 3145) (SF 1712)

$300,000

53

Village of Key Biscayne - Emergency Management Planning, Training and Exercise (HF 1645) (SF 1611)

$250,000

54

Banyan Health System - Dade Chase Facility for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Beds (HF 1150) (SF 2475)

$250,000

55

Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Improvements - SW 2 Street (HF 1137) (SF 2626)

$250,000

56

Hialeah Housing Authority Elderly Affordable Housing - Hoffman Gardens Phase II (HF 3350) (SF 1748)

$250,000

57

City of Doral - Complete Streets Program (HF 2504) (SF 1741)

$250,000

58

Miami-Dade County Saint Thomas School Sewer Service Extension and Road Improvements Project (HF 2466) (SF 2339)

$250,000

59

Miami-Dade County Stormwater Drainage Improvement Project for NW 39 St From NW 29 Ave to NW 30 Ave (HF 2836) (SF 2846)

$250,000

60

South Miami - Manor Lane Culvert Replacement & Bridge Repairs (HF 3243) (SF 1613)

$235,000

61

Crandon Boulevard - Multimodal Traffic Flow and Safety Improvements (HF 1646) (SF 1793)

$212,500

62

Miami Springs World War I Memorial (HF 3138) (SF 1726)

$200,000

63

Voices for Children Foundation - Foster Home Diversion and Mental Health Programs (HF 1024) (SF 1581)

$200,000

64

Surfside - Inclusive Mobility and Accessibility Enhancement Project (HF 3096) (SF 2849)

$200,000

65

Jewish Community Services of Florida - Miami-Dade/Monroe Crisis Helpline Equity (HF 1471) (SF 1515)

$180,000

66

Non-Vehicular Traffic Lane Safety Hardening Project (HF 1036) (SF 2330)

$150,000

67

Village of Key Biscayne Traffic Data Analysis (HF 1642) (SF 1794)

$137,500

68

SFHCC Minority Education Enrichment Program (HF 2640) (SF 2559)

$125,000

69

H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Everyday) Mission (HF 2778) (SF 1721)

$105,000

70

Cutler Bay Economic Development Plan (HF 1278) (SF 1585)

$100,000

71

Casa Valentina - Foster Care to Independent Living (HF 1552) (SF 1591)

$100,000

72

Here’s Help Residential - RISE Project for Infrastructure and Security Enhancements (HF 2418) (SF 1086)

$100,000

73

Aventura Police and Emergency Response Radio Replacement & Conversion (HF 1938) (SF 2019)

$100,000

74

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue - Telehandler Replacement (HF 1335) (SF 1697)

$87,500

75

PortMiami Workforce Needs Assessment (HF 1068) (SF 1778)

$75,000

76

Medley Youth Crime Prevention Program (HF 2792) (SF 1728)

$75,000

Times/Herald staff reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.