DeSantis signs trimmed budget, vetoes nearly $1 billion

Gov Ron DeSantis signed a $116.5 billion state budget into law Wednesday after cutting $1 billion worth of local projects and other initiatives, boasting that Florida is able to do more with less money than other states and the federal government.

“We are glad to meet needs and keep spending under control, something the people in Washington can learn from,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tampa, where he took shots at the Biden administration, blaming the president for the state’s inflation and subsequent belt-tightening.

Of the nearly $1 billion in vetoes, DeSantis said, “some are wasteful or not appropriate for state tax dollars.”

He didn’t mention specific projects he vetoed nor had his office released an official veto list as of Wednesday afternoon.

The trims bring the 2024-25 budget down to the same amount adopted last year, after the governor had cut $511 million from that budget. But it’s still $2 billion more than DeSantis initially asked from the Legislature back in December.

The 2024-25 budget, which takes effect July 1, shows a $17 billion surplus, DeSantis said, and it reduces the state’s debt burden by $500 million, making the state’s deficit less per capita than any other state.

The budget includes $1.25 billion for teacher pay increases. Yet after a total of $4 billion invested in raises since 2019, Florida still has the among the lowest teacher pay in the nation, worse only than West Virginia, according to the National Education Association.

It also has a 3% raise for state workers — the third year in a row that DeSantis and the Legislature have been able to deliver on that front.

The state spending package also includes $1.5 billion in additional funds for Everglades restoration and cleanup projects, bringing the total under DeSantis to $6.5 billion, said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

And the budget includes billions to help accelerate Department of Transportation road projects to meet demand and relieve congestion, with some projects advancing seven to 10 years ahead of schedule, DeSantis said.

“Our infrastructure is better funded than some states that tax you to smithereens,” DeSantis said, taking a shot at one of his favorite targets, New York.

The budget also provides $1.5 billion in tax relief, including $500 million in toll road refunds and several sales tax holidays. Last year’s budget provided $2.7 billion in tax relief.

The budget also provides $56 million to help some of the 23,000 people with special needs who though approved are still waiting for services through the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

And it contains $717 million for the Live Healthy program pushed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. The program aims to increase access to medical care by training and hiring more doctors, nurses and other medical professionals and to provide tuition assistance for medical, nursing and dental students and loans to build clinics.

“All in all, this is a budget that shows it can be done,” he said.