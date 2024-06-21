DeSantis signs self-defense law to let Floridians stand their ground against bears

Floridians can stand their ground and kill threatening bears under a new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Friday.

The Self Defense Act of 2024 goes into effect July 1. It allows for the taking of bears without any penalties under specific circumstances.

Officials say in recent years there has been a significant increase in humans encounters with bears. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reports a 33% increase in animal nuisance calls, with nearly 6,000 bear-related calls out of a total of 14,000 calls in 2022.

After more than three decades of strict statewide protection and management, Florida’s bear population has rebounded from about 300 individuals in 1974 to an estimated 4,000 today.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith told lawmakers that this generation of black bear is not the shy, reclusive animal it was in 2012, when the bear was removed from the state threatened species list.

In a Facebook video he posted earlier this year Smith recounts how his deputies had to respond to bears roaming the streets of Carrabelle, breaking into homes in St. Teresa, and snoozing on a Lanark Village porch.

"Bear management is not my day job ... Something needs to be done," Smith said in a call to lawmakers for help.

Lawmakers responded to complaints from Smith and others with a measure that allows residents to kill a bear as long as they report the incident and give the corpse to state officials.

The FWC said since 2016 nearly two-thirds of reported bear encounters involved people with dogs and most injuries from the encounters have been listed as minor or moderate.

A Florida black bear can weigh up to 450 pounds.

“HB 87 ensures Floridians have the right to protect themselves, their families and pets from bears. This bill is about self defense. No Floridians should have to worry about the consequences of killing a bear when they, or their loved ones, are in danger,” Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, told the USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida.

He sponsored the bill, providing:

The use of lethal force to kill a bear if the person "reasonably believed that his or her action was necessary to avoid an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to himself or herself, a pet, or substantial damage to a dwelling ..."

Notification is provided to the FWC within 24 hours.

One may not "possess, sell, or dispose" the dead bear or its parts.

FWC disposes of the bear.

Fines for violations can be $5,000.

Critics of the new law say most conflicts with bears can be prevented, if people would keep their garbage secure.

The FWC said black bears are not generally aggressive, but like any wild animal, if they feel threatened, can become defensive. If you encounter an injured, orphaned or dead bear, or someone who is harming bears or feeding them, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Bear management tips

Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Pick ripe fruit and remove fallen fruit from the ground.

Never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee.

