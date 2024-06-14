DeSantis signs off on $139 million for Manatee County, vetoes 7 projects. See the list

Florida’s 2024-25 state budget will include about $139 million for education, road and infrastructure improvements and community programs in Manatee County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the $116.5 billion budget on Wednesday, but only after vetoing almost $950 million in funding approved by lawmakers — including over $13 million in Bradenton-area projects.

“Few other governments in the world can claim they are reducing overall spending while at a time when governments can only seem to know how to grow, bloat and waste. Florida proves government can do better,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Key local items that made the final budget include $18 million for State College of Florida’s new Parrish campus, over $25 million for early childhood education programs — including a voluntary pre-Kindergarten program — and $6 million for the continuing expansion of Moccasin Wallow Road.

The budget also includes $8 million for another try at purchasing Rattlesnake Key in Tampa Bay for conservation after the state’s previous efforts failed.

Projects that didn’t make the cut included millions in Bradenton-area infrastructure improvements, including $5 million for the City of Bradenton to make transportation safety improvements and $5 million for Manatee County Government to expand Fort Hamer Bridge.

Funded Manatee County projects

Operating funds and approved baccalaureate programs at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota — $33,434,210

University of South Florida, Sarasota/Manatee — $20,216,515

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Parrish Center Phase I — $18 million

Manatee County School Readiness Program — $17,509,408

School District of Manatee workforce education programs — $10,347,179

Manatee County Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program — $8,259,519

Rattlesnake Key conservation purchase — $8 million

Manatee County Moccasin Wallow Road Expansion Segment — $6 million

Manatee County Clerk of Court — Child Support Services — $4,689,694

Palmetto Utility Infrastructure Improvements in Low/Moderate Income Area — $2.5 million

Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority Regional Transmission System Expansion — $2.5 million

Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota — $1,708,676

SRQ Emergency Operations and Public Safety Complex Phase 1 — $1,350,000

State Road 64 Project Development & Environmental Study — $1.2 million

44th Avenue East Connection — $1 million

Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) Fund for school district postsecondary technical career centers — $787,778

Centerstone of Florida — Manatee $714,729

Bradenton 25th Avenue West and 22nd Street West Stormwater Improvements — $400,000

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota 2+2 Student Success Incentive Fund — $315,392

NAMI of Sarasota and Manatee Family Peer Navigation program — $300,000

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Work Florida Student Success Incentive Fund — $222,918

Student Success in Career and Technical Education Incentive Fund — $127,826

Anna Maria Lake LaVista Channel — $94,000

Manatee County Rural Health Services — $82,283

Academy at Bradenton - Supported Employment for Adults with Mental Illness — $75,000

$5,000 salary raise for Florida Highway Patrol officers and non-sworn employees — undisclosed total cost

Total: $139,835,127

The State of Florida wants to preserve 2,300 acres of environmentally sensitive Terra Ceia mangrove swamps and flatwoods. The recently released budget provided $8 million for the Rattlesnake Key conservation purchase.

Vetoed Manatee County projects

City of Bradenton - Transportation Safety Improvements — $5 million

Fort Hamer Road 4-Lane Design Permitting & Construction — $3 million

Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction — $2.2 million

Fort Hamer Bridge Design Permitting & Construction — $2 million

Bradenton Beach Seagrass Protection & Boating Access — $625,000

City of Anna Maria - Multi-Use Path Expansion — $250,000

City of Anna Maria - Public Comfort Station — $250,000

Total: $13.3 million